The post Berachain Nears Full HONEY Recovery After Balancer Exploit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Berachain exploit recovery has achieved near-total restitution of the $12 million lost in the recent Balancer V2 vulnerability, with the foundation coordinating white-hat returns and planning user reimbursements via a dedicated claims page. Key recovery details: 5.7 million sUSDe, 2.15 million USDe, and 3.2 million HONEY assets returned to foundation wallets. Operations paused for 30 hours to contain the exploit, with no impact on unrelated dApps or consensus layers. Refund process uses pro rata shares based on pre-exploit pool ownership, with emergency withdrawals starting November 12, 2025. Discover Berachain’s exploit recovery: Full funds restitution and user reimbursement plans after $12M hack. Learn how white-hat hackers aided swift restoration in the blockchain ecosystem. Stay informed on crypto security updates. What is the Berachain Exploit Recovery Plan? Berachain exploit recovery involves the foundation’s swift response to a Balancer V2 vulnerability that drained $12 million from its BEX decentralized exchange. The plan includes halting operations, securing white-hat returns of stolen assets, and launching a claims portal for pro rata reimbursements to affected users. This comprehensive approach ensures minimal long-term disruption while enhancing…

PANews reported on November 5th that the Berachain Foundation announced early this morning that approximately $12.8 million in funds stolen from the BEX/Balancer V2 vulnerability has been fully recovered and returned to the foundation's deployed wallet. The team expressed gratitude to the white-hat hackers who assisted in recovering the funds and plans to remove the malicious label from their addresses, and is considering awarding a bounty as a token of appreciation. Currently, all BEX functions (including exchange, withdrawal, deposit, etc.) remain restricted, while the minting and redemption of HONEY have resumed. Due to the suspension of BGT and incentive distribution over the past 24 hours, on-chain APR displays may show anomalies. Regarding the allocation of affected funds, the Berachain core team is developing a system to attribute and distribute them to the original user addresses one by one. BEX deposits unaffected by the vulnerability are currently also inaccessible; the team stated this is out of an abundance of caution and they are closely monitoring Balancer's follow-up investigation to ensure all user funds are safely returned as soon as possible.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.