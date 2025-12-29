The post Lyrics, Hum to Search Hits Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, KPop Demon Hunters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arden Cho and Kevin Woo hop on the KPop Demon Hunters-Sing Along Experience at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix) Getty Images for Netflix Google’s Year in Search 2025 reveals listeners as truly enthused hunters when it came to music discovery this year. The search engine giant’s annual trend report shows that song and lyric lookups skewed toward defining pop-culture superstars like Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift, while hum-to-search results captured the year’s viral earworms and soundtrack hits, with KPop Demon Hunter tracks repeatedly breaking through in both text- and audio-search behavior. Google’s Year in Search lists measure trending searches as queries that increased fastest in interest between January 1 and November 25, 2025, compared with the same period the year before — meaning these lists capture spikes in curiosity rather than traditional search volume so the lists spotlight what was unique to 2025 and not necessarily “most searched.” Year in Search for the United States, used data from Google Trends, Nielsen, and other internal tools. The top trending Lyrics list from Google’s Year in Search reads like a ranking of the most quotable and talked about songs from the biggest LP releases. Bad Bunny’s “DtMF,” the abbreviated title track for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS that dropped five days into the year, led global lyric searches, but Taylor Swift placed multiple songs in the Top 10 titles. The Life of a Showgirl cuts covered Nos. 5-8 of trending songs of the year led by “Eldest Daughter” at No. 5, followed by “Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “Father Figure” at No. 8. Emerging acts also broke through on a global scale with two 2026 Best New Artist Grammy nominees claiming spots in the worldwide Top 10 with “Ordinary” by newly…

