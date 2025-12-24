Hump Day Analysis of BTC, ETH, SOL, & XRP

The post Hump Day Analysis of BTC, ETH, SOL, & XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract steady additions. Solana sees 20 days of consecutive inflows. XRP outpaces Solana in cumulative net inflows. Crypto ETFs are attracting a strong institutional interest, as they see a long-term potential in the digital asset market, even though price keeps varying. In recent months, millions of dollars have accounted for inflow and outflow within the ETF space, indicating investors are becoming selective and strategic. These products are becoming a go-to investment option for many of the big industry players. The main reason is that the investor can gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without holding on to it. Moreover, investing in a crypto ETF is a safer and more regulated option. These products have become more attractive than gold ETFs in today’s time. Bitcoin ETF Experiences a Rebound According to SoSoValue, as of November 25, 2025, the Bitcoin Spot ETF managed to gather $128.64M in total inflows, and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led the way by recording $170 million inflows. There were a lot of ups and downs, and Bitcoin ETFs are finally seeing a strong bounce back. The amounts indicate there is a clear rebound showing institutional investors are finally putting in money, and they are confident about Bitcoin’s long-term potential. SoSoValue data for Bitcoin Spot ETF as of November 25, 2025 As of November 25, 2025, the net asset value for Bitcoin Spot ETF stands at $114.07 billion, which is 6.54%of Bitcoin Market Cap. ETH ETF Sees Inflow Despite Low ETH Prices As per SoSoValue data, the Ethereum Spot ETF saw an inflow of $78.58 million on November 25, 2025. Fidelity’s Fidelity® Ethereum Fund (FETH) was leading the way with an inflow of $47.54 million. In the last seven days, the ETH Spot ETF has managed to have a steady inflow…