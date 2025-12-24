The post Hump Day Analysis of BTC, ETH, SOL, & XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs attract steady additions. Solana sees 20 days of consecutive inflows. XRP outpaces Solana in cumulative net inflows. Crypto ETFs are attracting a strong institutional interest, as they see a long-term potential in the digital asset market, even though price keeps varying. In recent months, millions of dollars have accounted for inflow and outflow within the ETF space, indicating investors are becoming selective and strategic. These products are becoming a go-to investment option for many of the big industry players. The main reason is that the investor can gain exposure to the cryptocurrency without holding on to it. Moreover, investing in a crypto ETF is a safer and more regulated option. These products have become more attractive than gold ETFs in today’s time. Bitcoin ETF Experiences a Rebound According to SoSoValue, as of November 25, 2025, the Bitcoin Spot ETF managed to gather $128.64M in total inflows, and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) led the way by recording $170 million inflows. There were a lot of ups and downs, and Bitcoin ETFs are finally seeing a strong bounce back. The amounts indicate there is a clear rebound showing institutional investors are finally putting in money, and they are confident about Bitcoin’s long-term potential. SoSoValue data for Bitcoin Spot ETF as of November 25, 2025 As of November 25, 2025, the net asset value for Bitcoin Spot ETF stands at $114.07 billion, which is 6.54%of Bitcoin Market Cap. ETH ETF Sees Inflow Despite Low ETH Prices As per SoSoValue data, the Ethereum Spot ETF saw an inflow of $78.58 million on November 25, 2025. Fidelity’s Fidelity® Ethereum Fund (FETH) was leading the way with an inflow of $47.54 million. In the last seven days, the ETH Spot ETF has managed to have a steady inflow…

Recent data flow – particularly wage growth and CPI – supports our December rate cut view. Risk of Nov cut rising but MPC is likely to wait for budget; risk of delay to Feb depends on incoming data. Fiscal tightening, labour market slack and disinflationary trend should support BoE cuts in 2026, Standard Chartered's economists report. MPC unlikely to be aligned just yet "Recent UK data releases support our view that the Bank of England's (BoE) next interest rate cut will be in December – private sector wage growth was below expectations in August, most CPI inflation metrics surprised to the downside in September, and growth data – such as August GDP % m/m and September PMIs – points to weaker H2 economic momentum. Moreover, news flow around the 26 November budget has been broadly supportive of our dovish BoE view, with the government hinting that it may increase the size of its fiscal cushion against its targets (implying greater overall fiscal tightening) and could structure policy changes to provide a deflationary impulse (such as via a VAT cut to energy bills)." "Inflation is still almost double the BoE's 2.0% target, and various Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members have made hawkish statements in the past month. A December cut is therefore not inevitable. It is possible that inflation could prove stickier for longer, and the recent loosening of the labour market may prove temporary. However, we continue to see a combination of factors supporting further BoE easing. The budget should provide a growth headwind while at the very least offering no upside inflation risks. The margin of slack in the labour market should weaken wage bargaining pressures, helping private sector wage growth to continue moderating. This should feed through to a steady, albeit gradual, deceleration in services inflation. We therefore…

Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member and Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden, stated on Tuesday that she believes the recent "bump" in inflation won't lead to further, long-term inflationary pressures. However, Breeden warned that consumer-level inflation expectations have risen dramatically, and is a cause for concern. Key highlights The recent "hump" in inflation is unlikely to lead to additional inflationary pressure.Underlying disinflationary process looks to be on track but policymakers face a balancing act.Significant rise in household inflation expectations since the recent lows in 2024 has given me some pause for thought.If expectations were to continue to rise with further increases in food prices, this could be a cause for concern.Risks in holding policy too tight for too long, could pull inflation below target. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boes-breeden-says-recent-inflation-hump-shouldnt-lead-to-more-inflation-202509301642

