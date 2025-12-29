Hund on Sol to Icelandic Króna Conversion Table
HUND to ISK Conversion Table
- 1 HUND0.07 ISK
- 2 HUND0.14 ISK
- 3 HUND0.21 ISK
- 4 HUND0.27 ISK
- 5 HUND0.34 ISK
- 6 HUND0.41 ISK
- 7 HUND0.48 ISK
- 8 HUND0.55 ISK
- 9 HUND0.62 ISK
- 10 HUND0.68 ISK
- 50 HUND3.42 ISK
- 100 HUND6.83 ISK
- 1,000 HUND68.35 ISK
- 5,000 HUND341.74 ISK
- 10,000 HUND683.49 ISK
The table above displays real-time Hund on Sol to Icelandic Króna (HUND to ISK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 HUND to 10,000 HUND. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked HUND amounts using the latest ISK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom HUND to ISK amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ISK to HUND Conversion Table
- 1 ISK14.63 HUND
- 2 ISK29.26 HUND
- 3 ISK43.89 HUND
- 4 ISK58.52 HUND
- 5 ISK73.15 HUND
- 6 ISK87.78 HUND
- 7 ISK102.4 HUND
- 8 ISK117.04 HUND
- 9 ISK131.6 HUND
- 10 ISK146.3 HUND
- 50 ISK731.5 HUND
- 100 ISK1,463 HUND
- 1,000 ISK14,630 HUND
- 5,000 ISK73,154 HUND
- 10,000 ISK146,308 HUND
The table above shows real-time Icelandic Króna to Hund on Sol (ISK to HUND) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ISK to 10,000 ISK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Hund on Sol you can get at current rates based on commonly used ISK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Hund on Sol (HUND) is currently trading at Íkr 0.07 ISK , reflecting a -0.67% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Íkr-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Íkr-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Hund on Sol Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.67%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The HUND to ISK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Hund on Sol's fluctuations against ISK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Hund on Sol price.
HUND to ISK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 HUND = 0.07 ISK | 1 ISK = 14.63 HUND
Today, the exchange rate for 1 HUND to ISK is 0.07 ISK.
Buying 5 HUND will cost 0.34 ISK and 10 HUND is valued at 0.68 ISK.
1 ISK can be traded for 14.63 HUND.
50 ISK can be converted to 731.5 HUND, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 HUND to ISK has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.67%, reaching a high of -- ISK and a low of -- ISK.
One month ago, the value of 1 HUND was -- ISK, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, HUND has changed by -- ISK, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Hund on Sol (HUND)
Now that you have calculated the price of Hund on Sol (HUND), you can learn more about Hund on Sol directly at MEXC. Learn about HUND past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Hund on Sol, trading pairs, and more.
HUND to ISK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Hund on Sol (HUND) has fluctuated between -- ISK and -- ISK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.06787212575361666 ISK to a high of 0.07383945709065426 ISK. You can view detailed HUND to ISK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Low
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Average
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Íkr 0
|Volatility
|+7.41%
|+8.33%
|+20.64%
|+87.33%
|Change
|-6.93%
|-4.56%
|-16.89%
|-66.71%
Hund on Sol Price Forecast in ISK for 2026 and 2030
Hund on Sol’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential HUND to ISK forecasts for the coming years:
HUND Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Hund on Sol could reach approximately Íkr0.07 ISK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
HUND Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, HUND may rise to around Íkr0.09 ISK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Hund on Sol Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
HUND Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
HUND/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of HUND Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Hund on Sol is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell HUND at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore HUND Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Hund on Sol futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Hund on Sol
Looking to add Hund on Sol to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Hund on Sol › or Get started now ›
HUND and ISK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Hund on Sol (HUND) vs USD: Market Comparison
Hund on Sol Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0005452
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including HUND, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ISK, the USD price of HUND remains the primary market benchmark.
[HUND Price] [HUND to USD]
Icelandic Króna (ISK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ISK/USD): 0.0079865975947371
- 7-Day Change: +1.63%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.63%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ISK means you will pay less to get the same amount of HUND.
- A weaker ISK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy HUND securely with ISK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the HUND to ISK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Hund on Sol (HUND) and Icelandic Króna (ISK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in HUND, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the HUND to ISK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ISK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ISK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ISK's strength. When ISK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like HUND, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Hund on Sol, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for HUND may rise, impacting its conversion to ISK.
Convert HUND to ISK Instantly
Use our real-time HUND to ISK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert HUND to ISK?
Enter the Amount of HUND
Start by entering how much HUND you want to convert into ISK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live HUND to ISK Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date HUND to ISK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about HUND and ISK.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add HUND to your portfolio? Learn how to buy HUND with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the HUND to ISK exchange rate calculated?
The HUND to ISK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of HUND (often in USD or USDT), converted to ISK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the HUND to ISK rate change so frequently?
HUND to ISK rate changes so frequently because both Hund on Sol and Icelandic Króna are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed HUND to ISK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the HUND to ISK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the HUND to ISK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert HUND to ISK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my HUND to ISK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of HUND against ISK over time?
You can understand the HUND against ISK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the HUND to ISK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ISK, impacting the conversion rate even if HUND stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the HUND to ISK exchange rate?
Hund on Sol halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the HUND to ISK rate.
Can I compare the HUND to ISK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the HUND to ISK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the HUND to ISK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Hund on Sol price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the HUND to ISK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ISK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target HUND to ISK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Hund on Sol and the Icelandic Króna?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Hund on Sol and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting HUND to ISK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ISK into HUND of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is HUND to ISK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor HUND prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, HUND to ISK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the HUND to ISK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ISK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive HUND to ISK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Hund on Sol News and Market Updates
Why Buy Hund on Sol with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Hund on Sol.
Join millions of users and buy Hund on Sol with MEXC today.
