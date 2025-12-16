SPACE ID to Cayman Islands Dollar Conversion Table
ID to KYD Conversion Table
- 1 ID0.05 KYD
- 2 ID0.11 KYD
- 3 ID0.16 KYD
- 4 ID0.22 KYD
- 5 ID0.27 KYD
- 6 ID0.33 KYD
- 7 ID0.38 KYD
- 8 ID0.43 KYD
- 9 ID0.49 KYD
- 10 ID0.54 KYD
- 50 ID2.71 KYD
- 100 ID5.43 KYD
- 1,000 ID54.29 KYD
- 5,000 ID271.45 KYD
- 10,000 ID542.90 KYD
The table above displays real-time SPACE ID to Cayman Islands Dollar (ID to KYD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ID to 10,000 ID. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ID amounts using the latest KYD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ID to KYD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KYD to ID Conversion Table
- 1 KYD18.41 ID
- 2 KYD36.83 ID
- 3 KYD55.25 ID
- 4 KYD73.67 ID
- 5 KYD92.097 ID
- 6 KYD110.5 ID
- 7 KYD128.9 ID
- 8 KYD147.3 ID
- 9 KYD165.7 ID
- 10 KYD184.1 ID
- 50 KYD920.9 ID
- 100 KYD1,841 ID
- 1,000 KYD18,419 ID
- 5,000 KYD92,097 ID
- 10,000 KYD184,194 ID
The table above shows real-time Cayman Islands Dollar to SPACE ID (KYD to ID) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KYD to 10,000 KYD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much SPACE ID you can get at current rates based on commonly used KYD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
SPACE ID (ID) is currently trading at $ 0.05 KYD , reflecting a -2.73% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $110.61K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $65.74M KYD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SPACE ID Price page.
1.01B KYD
Circulation Supply
110.61K
24-Hour Trading Volume
65.74M KYD
Market Cap
-2.73%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.06807
24H High
$ 0.06404
24H Low
The ID to KYD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SPACE ID's fluctuations against KYD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SPACE ID price.
ID to KYD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ID = 0.05 KYD | 1 KYD = 18.41 ID
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ID to KYD is 0.05 KYD.
Buying 5 ID will cost 0.27 KYD and 10 ID is valued at 0.54 KYD.
1 KYD can be traded for 18.41 ID.
50 KYD can be converted to 920.9 ID, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ID to KYD has changed by -18.14% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.73%, reaching a high of 0.0567236157854207 KYD and a low of 0.05336536440279626 KYD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ID was 0.0739481954575912 KYD, which represents a -26.59% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ID has changed by -0.07762310577952017 KYD, resulting in a -58.85% change in its value.
All About SPACE ID (ID)
Now that you have calculated the price of SPACE ID (ID), you can learn more about SPACE ID directly at MEXC. Learn about ID past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy SPACE ID, trading pairs, and more.
ID to KYD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SPACE ID (ID) has fluctuated between 0.05336536440279626 KYD and 0.0567236157854207 KYD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.05336536440279626 KYD to a high of 0.06877332173895652 KYD. You can view detailed ID to KYD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0.04
|$ 0.06
|$ 0.07
|$ 0.14
|Low
|$ 0.04
|$ 0.04
|$ 0.04
|$ 0.04
|Average
|$ 0.04
|$ 0.05
|$ 0.05
|$ 0.08
|Volatility
|+5.93%
|+23.23%
|+30.85%
|+81.62%
|Change
|-3.85%
|-17.83%
|-26.31%
|-58.69%
SPACE ID Price Forecast in KYD for 2026 and 2030
SPACE ID’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ID to KYD forecasts for the coming years:
ID Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, SPACE ID could reach approximately $0.06 KYD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ID Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ID may rise to around $0.07 KYD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SPACE ID Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ID and KYD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
SPACE ID (ID) vs USD: Market Comparison
SPACE ID Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06515
- 7-Day Change: -18.14%
- 30-Day Trend: -26.59%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ID, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KYD, the USD price of ID remains the primary market benchmark.
[ID Price] [ID to USD]
Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KYD/USD): 1.2001372957066287
- 7-Day Change: +0.01%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.01%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KYD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ID.
- A weaker KYD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ID securely with KYD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ID to KYD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SPACE ID (ID) and Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ID, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ID to KYD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KYD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KYD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KYD's strength. When KYD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ID, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SPACE ID, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ID may rise, impacting its conversion to KYD.
Convert ID to KYD Instantly
Use our real-time ID to KYD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ID to KYD?
Enter the Amount of ID
Start by entering how much ID you want to convert into KYD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ID to KYD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ID to KYD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ID and KYD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ID to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ID with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ID to KYD exchange rate calculated?
The ID to KYD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ID (often in USD or USDT), converted to KYD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ID to KYD rate change so frequently?
ID to KYD rate changes so frequently because both SPACE ID and Cayman Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ID to KYD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ID to KYD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ID to KYD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ID to KYD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ID to KYD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ID against KYD over time?
You can understand the ID against KYD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ID to KYD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KYD, impacting the conversion rate even if ID stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ID to KYD exchange rate?
SPACE ID halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ID to KYD rate.
Can I compare the ID to KYD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ID to KYD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ID to KYD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the SPACE ID price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ID to KYD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KYD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ID to KYD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences SPACE ID and the Cayman Islands Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both SPACE ID and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ID to KYD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KYD into ID of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ID to KYD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ID prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ID to KYD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ID to KYD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KYD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ID to KYD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
