IDEX to SBD Conversion Table
The table above displays real-time IDEX to Solomon Islands Dollar (IDEX to SBD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 IDEX to 10,000 IDEX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked IDEX amounts using the latest SBD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom IDEX to SBD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SBD to IDEX Conversion Table
The table above shows real-time Solomon Islands Dollar to IDEX (SBD to IDEX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SBD to 10,000 SBD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much IDEX you can get at current rates based on commonly used SBD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
IDEX (IDEX) is currently trading at SI$ 0.09 SBD , reflecting a -1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at SI$974.59K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of SI$92.32M SBD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated IDEX Price page.
The IDEX to SBD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track IDEX's fluctuations against SBD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current IDEX price.
IDEX to SBD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 IDEX = 0.09 SBD | 1 SBD = 10.83 IDEX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 IDEX to SBD is 0.09 SBD.
Buying 5 IDEX will cost 0.46 SBD and 10 IDEX is valued at 0.92 SBD.
1 SBD can be traded for 10.83 IDEX.
50 SBD can be converted to 541.6 IDEX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 IDEX to SBD has changed by -14.32% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.22%, reaching a high of 0.09566346980624381 SBD and a low of 0.09109251903051885 SBD.
One month ago, the value of 1 IDEX was 0.11974258549979495 SBD, which represents a -22.91% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, IDEX has changed by -0.13378193431095017 SBD, resulting in a -59.17% change in its value.
All About IDEX (IDEX)
Now that you have calculated the price of IDEX (IDEX), you can learn more about IDEX directly at MEXC.
IDEX to SBD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, IDEX (IDEX) has fluctuated between 0.09109251903051885 SBD and 0.09566346980624381 SBD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.09109251903051885 SBD to a high of 0.10953957037540887 SBD. You can view detailed IDEX to SBD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
IDEX Price Forecast in SBD for 2026 and 2030
IDEX’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential IDEX to SBD forecasts for the coming years:
IDEX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, IDEX could reach approximately SI$0.10 SBD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
IDEX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, IDEX may rise to around SI$0.12 SBD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our IDEX Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
IDEX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
The table above shows a list of IDEX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where IDEX is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell IDEX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Learn How to Buy IDEX
Looking to add IDEX to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy IDEX › or Get started now ›
IDEX and SBD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
IDEX (IDEX) vs USD: Market Comparison
IDEX Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.01131
- 7-Day Change: -14.32%
- 30-Day Trend: -22.91%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including IDEX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SBD, the USD price of IDEX remains the primary market benchmark.
Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SBD/USD): 0.12254834378977077
- 7-Day Change: +1.02%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.02%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SBD means you will pay less to get the same amount of IDEX.
- A weaker SBD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy IDEX securely with SBD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the IDEX to SBD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between IDEX (IDEX) and Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in IDEX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the IDEX to SBD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SBD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SBD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SBD's strength. When SBD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like IDEX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like IDEX, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for IDEX may rise, impacting its conversion to SBD.
Convert IDEX to SBD Instantly
Use our real-time IDEX to SBD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert IDEX to SBD?
Enter the Amount of IDEX
Start by entering how much IDEX you want to convert into SBD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live IDEX to SBD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date IDEX to SBD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about IDEX and SBD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add IDEX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy IDEX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the IDEX to SBD exchange rate calculated?
The IDEX to SBD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of IDEX (often in USD or USDT), converted to SBD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the IDEX to SBD rate change so frequently?
IDEX to SBD rate changes so frequently because both IDEX and Solomon Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed IDEX to SBD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the IDEX to SBD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the IDEX to SBD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert IDEX to SBD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my IDEX to SBD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of IDEX against SBD over time?
You can understand the IDEX against SBD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the IDEX to SBD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SBD, impacting the conversion rate even if IDEX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the IDEX to SBD exchange rate?
IDEX halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the IDEX to SBD rate.
Can I compare the IDEX to SBD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the IDEX to SBD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the IDEX to SBD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the IDEX price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the IDEX to SBD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SBD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target IDEX to SBD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences IDEX and the Solomon Islands Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both IDEX and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting IDEX to SBD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SBD into IDEX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is IDEX to SBD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor IDEX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, IDEX to SBD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the IDEX to SBD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SBD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive IDEX to SBD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.