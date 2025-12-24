The post Sony Takes the Baton in Asia’s Entertainment–Web3 Convergence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Soneium, a Layer-2 blockchain platform by Sony Block Solutions Labs, announced a partnership with IRC APP, the official app for one of Japan’s largest idol and fashion festivals, Idol Runway Collection (IRC). The collaboration will bring the IRC onto Soneium’s AI-powered IPFi infrastructure to transform global fan engagement through measurable, rewarding on-chain contributions. Asia’s entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in fan participation, a trend that is now taking hold in Western markets. Sponsored Sponsored Sony’s Blockchain Infrastructure for Entertainment The IRC, Japan’s largest idol and fashion hybrid festival, is hosted by YOAKE entertainment and has expanded its scale through a collaboration with Tokyo Girls Collection (TGC). IRC has already established itself as a success, attracting approximately 11,800 attendees and 107 idol groups to its 2025 event. The core goal of the partnership is redefining fan engagement by valuing and rewarding measurable on-chain contributions across the J-Pop fandom. This collaboration will unlock the creative community’s economic potential, starting with the world’s second-largest music market. The core of fan engagement is within the IRC mobile app. This AI-powered app evaluates positive, consistent, supportive posts made by fans on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). The measured engagement is converted into “IRC Score,” which is automatically claimed to fans’ on-chain wallets without gas fees. The first wave of IRC 2026 performers, including Nogizaka46, has been announced by YOAKE Entertainment. Source: YOAKE Entertainment This accumulated score determines a user’s Membership rank—Regular, Bronze, Silver, or Gold—with each tier offering progressively enhanced real-world benefits for IRC 2026, scheduled for March 15, 2026, in Tokyo, including early ticket access, priority entry, and premium venue invitations. It also enables the on-chain Fan Vote, which directly shapes tangible aspects of the IRC 2026 event. This measurable fandom contribution system will expand beyond idol culture into new creative frontiers such as…

