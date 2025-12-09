IO to Icelandic Króna Conversion Table
IO to ISK Conversion Table
- 1 IO21.63 ISK
- 2 IO43.25 ISK
- 3 IO64.88 ISK
- 4 IO86.51 ISK
- 5 IO108.14 ISK
- 6 IO129.76 ISK
- 7 IO151.39 ISK
- 8 IO173.02 ISK
- 9 IO194.65 ISK
- 10 IO216.27 ISK
- 50 IO1,081.36 ISK
- 100 IO2,162.73 ISK
- 1,000 IO21,627.27 ISK
- 5,000 IO108,136.33 ISK
- 10,000 IO216,272.66 ISK
The table above displays real-time IO to Icelandic Króna (IO to ISK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 IO to 10,000 IO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked IO amounts using the latest ISK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom IO to ISK amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ISK to IO Conversion Table
- 1 ISK0.04623 IO
- 2 ISK0.09247 IO
- 3 ISK0.1387 IO
- 4 ISK0.1849 IO
- 5 ISK0.2311 IO
- 6 ISK0.2774 IO
- 7 ISK0.3236 IO
- 8 ISK0.3699 IO
- 9 ISK0.4161 IO
- 10 ISK0.4623 IO
- 50 ISK2.311 IO
- 100 ISK4.623 IO
- 1,000 ISK46.23 IO
- 5,000 ISK231.1 IO
- 10,000 ISK462.3 IO
The table above shows real-time Icelandic Króna to IO (ISK to IO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ISK to 10,000 ISK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much IO you can get at current rates based on commonly used ISK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
IO (IO) is currently trading at Íkr 21.63 ISK , reflecting a -3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Íkr43.31M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Íkr5.44B ISK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated IO Price page.
31.99B ISK
Circulation Supply
43.31M
24-Hour Trading Volume
5.44B ISK
Market Cap
-3.97%
Price Change (1D)
Íkr 0.183
24H High
Íkr 0.168
24H Low
The IO to ISK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track IO's fluctuations against ISK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current IO price.
IO to ISK Conversion Summary
As of | 1 IO = 21.63 ISK | 1 ISK = 0.04623 IO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 IO to ISK is 21.63 ISK.
Buying 5 IO will cost 108.14 ISK and 10 IO is valued at 216.27 ISK.
1 ISK can be traded for 0.04623 IO.
50 ISK can be converted to 2.311 IO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 IO to ISK has changed by -13.71% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -3.97%, reaching a high of 23.418873928564288 ISK and a low of 21.499294098354103 ISK.
One month ago, the value of 1 IO was 38.77551257024579 ISK, which represents a -44.08% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, IO has changed by -57.33145092894427 ISK, resulting in a -72.50% change in its value.
All About IO (IO)
Now that you have calculated the price of IO (IO), you can learn more about IO directly at MEXC. Learn about IO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy IO, trading pairs, and more.
IO to ISK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, IO (IO) has fluctuated between 21.499294098354103 ISK and 23.418873928564288 ISK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 21.499294098354103 ISK to a high of 28.537753475791458 ISK. You can view detailed IO to ISK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Íkr 23.03
|Íkr 28.15
|Íkr 42.23
|Íkr 101.09
|Low
|Íkr 20.47
|Íkr 20.47
|Íkr 20.47
|Íkr 11.51
|Average
|Íkr 21.75
|Íkr 24.31
|Íkr 30.71
|Íkr 48.62
|Volatility
|+8.47%
|+27.92%
|+56.25%
|+112.78%
|Change
|-3.95%
|-13.70%
|-44.07%
|-72.49%
IO Price Forecast in ISK for 2026 and 2030
IO’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential IO to ISK forecasts for the coming years:
IO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, IO could reach approximately Íkr22.71 ISK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
IO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, IO may rise to around Íkr27.60 ISK, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our IO Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
IO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
IO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of IO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where IO is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell IO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
IOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
AIOTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
AIOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore IO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of IO futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy IO
Looking to add IO to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy IO › or Get started now ›
IO and ISK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
IO (IO) vs USD: Market Comparison
IO Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.169
- 7-Day Change: -13.71%
- 30-Day Trend: -44.08%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including IO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ISK, the USD price of IO remains the primary market benchmark.
[IO Price] [IO to USD]
Icelandic Króna (ISK) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ISK/USD): 0.007813741225002563
- 7-Day Change: -1.07%
- 30-Day Trend: -1.07%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ISK means you will pay less to get the same amount of IO.
- A weaker ISK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy IO securely with ISK on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the IO to ISK Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between IO (IO) and Icelandic Króna (ISK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in IO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the IO to ISK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ISK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ISK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ISK's strength. When ISK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like IO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like IO, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for IO may rise, impacting its conversion to ISK.
Convert IO to ISK Instantly
Use our real-time IO to ISK converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert IO to ISK?
Enter the Amount of IO
Start by entering how much IO you want to convert into ISK using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live IO to ISK Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date IO to ISK exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about IO and ISK.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add IO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy IO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the IO to ISK exchange rate calculated?
The IO to ISK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of IO (often in USD or USDT), converted to ISK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the IO to ISK rate change so frequently?
IO to ISK rate changes so frequently because both IO and Icelandic Króna are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed IO to ISK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the IO to ISK rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the IO to ISK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert IO to ISK or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my IO to ISK conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of IO against ISK over time?
You can understand the IO against ISK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the IO to ISK rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ISK, impacting the conversion rate even if IO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the IO to ISK exchange rate?
IO halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the IO to ISK rate.
Can I compare the IO to ISK rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the IO to ISK rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the IO to ISK rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the IO price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the IO to ISK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ISK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target IO to ISK price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences IO and the Icelandic Króna?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both IO and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting IO to ISK and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ISK into IO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is IO to ISK a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor IO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, IO to ISK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the IO to ISK rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ISK against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive IO to ISK rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
IO News and Market Updates
Pumpfun valt stil: retailhype lijkt uitgeblust in vier maanden tijd
Na een knallende start eerder dit jaar lijkt de hype rond Pumpfun inmiddels flink af te koelen. Volgens data van CryptoRank.io is het handelsvolume op het platform voor de vierde maand op rij gedaald. De wekelijkse activiteit is ingezakt van een piek van $3.3 miljard naar slechts $568 miljoen afgelopen... Het bericht Pumpfun valt stil: retailhype lijkt uitgeblust in vier maanden tijd verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.2025/12/08
XRP ETF approval countdown; Analysts warn: Missing out could be the biggest regret of the decade
The XRP ETF countdown begins, investors balance short-term speculation with stable daily returns from platforms like IO DeFi. #partnercontent2025/12/08
Missing out could be the biggest regret of the decade
The post Missing out could be the biggest regret of the decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. The XRP ETF countdown has pushed XRP price expectations to new highs, heating up the market as investors balance short-term speculation with stable daily returns from platforms like IO DeFi. Summary The XRP ETF has triggered strong market activity, but many traders are also seeking stable, predictable returns. IO DeFi is gaining attention for offering simple, automated daily yields across major assets like XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, and DOGE. The combination of ETF-driven momentum and passive-income platforms reflects a shift toward balanced strategies in a volatile market. With the XRP ETF entering its final countdown, the crypto market’s heat has ignited almost instantly. Analysts are constantly reminding investors: if this ETF is indeed approved, it could be the most important opportunity for XRP in a decade, missing it could be a long-term regret. Institutions are increasing their holdings, whales are moving, and the entire blockchain seems to have sensed a major market move in advance, becoming unusually active. However, many investors are also increasingly aware that simply speculating on market movements is not enough. Prices may surge or fluctuate wildly, so many are starting to allocate a portion of their funds to more stable and sustainable returns. In this trend, the name IO DeFi is appearing more and more frequently. Its daily automatic yields, transparent on-chain records, and mining methods that require no technical expertise make many feel that “at least the returns won’t just disappear while you sleep.” The current market resembles a “two-pronged approach” One is the anticipated surge driven by XRP ETFs The other is passive income channels like IO DeFi, offering stable daily returns. Both emerging simultaneously allow investors to both accelerate their investment and…2025/12/08
NEAR Price Prediction: $2.35 Target by Year-End with Potential 33% Upside
The post NEAR Price Prediction: $2.35 Target by Year-End with Potential 33% Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Dec 08, 2025 15:28 NEAR Protocol forecast suggests $2.35 price target by December 31st as technical indicators show bullish momentum building despite recent weakness below key moving averages. NEAR Price Prediction Summary • NEAR short-term target (1 week): $1.90-$1.95 (+8-11%) • NEAR Protocol medium-term forecast (1 month): $2.20-$2.40 range• Key level to break for bullish continuation: $2.00 resistance • Critical support if bearish: $1.58 strong support level Recent NEAR Protocol Price Predictions from Analysts The latest NEAR price prediction consensus from multiple analysts points toward cautious optimism for the remainder of December 2025. Blockchain.News targets $2.40 by December 31st, while MEXC News provides a similar NEAR Protocol forecast of $2.35 by year-end. Both predictions hinge on NEAR reclaiming the psychological $2.00 resistance level. Hexn.io’s more conservative short-term prediction of $1.75 appears to have been surpassed already, as NEAR currently trades at $1.76 following a strong 5.52% daily gain. This suggests the technical setup may be stronger than initially anticipated, with the current NEAR price prediction models potentially underestimating near-term momentum. The analyst consensus reveals medium confidence across all predictions, indicating uncertainty remains elevated but the risk-reward profile favors the upside given oversold conditions. NEAR Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Recovery The technical picture for NEAR Protocol shows mixed signals but with emerging bullish undertones that support the positive NEAR price prediction outlook. The RSI at 41.01 sits in neutral territory, providing room for upward movement without entering overbought conditions. More encouraging is the MACD histogram reading of 0.0027, which indicates bullish momentum is beginning to build after recent selling pressure. NEAR’s position within the Bollinger Bands at 0.34 suggests the token is trading in the lower portion of its recent range, historically a favorable entry zone for trend reversals. The…2025/12/09
Explore More About IO
IO Price
Learn more about IO (IO) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
IO Price Prediction
Explore IO forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where IO may be headed.
How to Buy IO
Want to buy IO? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
IO/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade IO/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More IO to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to ISK Conversions
Why Buy IO with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy IO.
Join millions of users and buy IO with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.