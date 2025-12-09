The post NEAR Price Prediction: $2.35 Target by Year-End with Potential 33% Upside appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Dec 08, 2025 15:28 NEAR Protocol forecast suggests $2.35 price target by December 31st as technical indicators show bullish momentum building despite recent weakness below key moving averages. NEAR Price Prediction Summary • NEAR short-term target (1 week): $1.90-$1.95 (+8-11%) • NEAR Protocol medium-term forecast (1 month): $2.20-$2.40 range• Key level to break for bullish continuation: $2.00 resistance • Critical support if bearish: $1.58 strong support level Recent NEAR Protocol Price Predictions from Analysts The latest NEAR price prediction consensus from multiple analysts points toward cautious optimism for the remainder of December 2025. Blockchain.News targets $2.40 by December 31st, while MEXC News provides a similar NEAR Protocol forecast of $2.35 by year-end. Both predictions hinge on NEAR reclaiming the psychological $2.00 resistance level. Hexn.io’s more conservative short-term prediction of $1.75 appears to have been surpassed already, as NEAR currently trades at $1.76 following a strong 5.52% daily gain. This suggests the technical setup may be stronger than initially anticipated, with the current NEAR price prediction models potentially underestimating near-term momentum. The analyst consensus reveals medium confidence across all predictions, indicating uncertainty remains elevated but the risk-reward profile favors the upside given oversold conditions. NEAR Technical Analysis: Setting Up for Recovery The technical picture for NEAR Protocol shows mixed signals but with emerging bullish undertones that support the positive NEAR price prediction outlook. The RSI at 41.01 sits in neutral territory, providing room for upward movement without entering overbought conditions. More encouraging is the MACD histogram reading of 0.0027, which indicates bullish momentum is beginning to build after recent selling pressure. NEAR’s position within the Bollinger Bands at 0.34 suggests the token is trading in the lower portion of its recent range, historically a favorable entry zone for trend reversals. The…

The post Missing out could be the biggest regret of the decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. The XRP ETF countdown has pushed XRP price expectations to new highs, heating up the market as investors balance short-term speculation with stable daily returns from platforms like IO DeFi. Summary The XRP ETF has triggered strong market activity, but many traders are also seeking stable, predictable returns. IO DeFi is gaining attention for offering simple, automated daily yields across major assets like XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, and DOGE. The combination of ETF-driven momentum and passive-income platforms reflects a shift toward balanced strategies in a volatile market. With the XRP ETF entering its final countdown, the crypto market’s heat has ignited almost instantly. Analysts are constantly reminding investors: if this ETF is indeed approved, it could be the most important opportunity for XRP in a decade, missing it could be a long-term regret. Institutions are increasing their holdings, whales are moving, and the entire blockchain seems to have sensed a major market move in advance, becoming unusually active. However, many investors are also increasingly aware that simply speculating on market movements is not enough. Prices may surge or fluctuate wildly, so many are starting to allocate a portion of their funds to more stable and sustainable returns. In this trend, the name IO DeFi is appearing more and more frequently. Its daily automatic yields, transparent on-chain records, and mining methods that require no technical expertise make many feel that “at least the returns won’t just disappear while you sleep.” The current market resembles a “two-pronged approach” One is the anticipated surge driven by XRP ETFs The other is passive income channels like IO DeFi, offering stable daily returns. Both emerging simultaneously allow investors to both accelerate their investment and…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.