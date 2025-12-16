IoTeX Network to Nigerian Naira Conversion Table
IOTX to NGN Conversion Table
- 1 IOTX10,91 NGN
- 2 IOTX21,81 NGN
- 3 IOTX32,72 NGN
- 4 IOTX43,62 NGN
- 5 IOTX54,53 NGN
- 6 IOTX65,43 NGN
- 7 IOTX76,34 NGN
- 8 IOTX87,24 NGN
- 9 IOTX98,15 NGN
- 10 IOTX109,05 NGN
- 50 IOTX545,26 NGN
- 100 IOTX1 090,52 NGN
- 1 000 IOTX10 905,23 NGN
- 5 000 IOTX54 526,17 NGN
- 10 000 IOTX109 052,34 NGN
The table above displays real-time IoTeX Network to Nigerian Naira (IOTX to NGN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 IOTX to 10,000 IOTX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked IOTX amounts using the latest NGN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom IOTX to NGN amounts, please use the tool converter above.
NGN to IOTX Conversion Table
- 1 NGN0,09169 IOTX
- 2 NGN0,1833 IOTX
- 3 NGN0,2750 IOTX
- 4 NGN0,3667 IOTX
- 5 NGN0,4584 IOTX
- 6 NGN0,5501 IOTX
- 7 NGN0,6418 IOTX
- 8 NGN0,7335 IOTX
- 9 NGN0,8252 IOTX
- 10 NGN0,9169 IOTX
- 50 NGN4,584 IOTX
- 100 NGN9,169 IOTX
- 1 000 NGN91,69 IOTX
- 5 000 NGN458,4 IOTX
- 10 000 NGN916,9 IOTX
The table above shows real-time Nigerian Naira to IoTeX Network (NGN to IOTX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 NGN to 10,000 NGN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much IoTeX Network you can get at current rates based on commonly used NGN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
IoTeX Network (IOTX) is currently trading at ₦ 10,91 NGN , reflecting a -0,71% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₦273,70M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₦102,96B NGN. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated IoTeX Network Price page.
13,72T NGN
Circulation Supply
273,70M
24-Hour Trading Volume
102,96B NGN
Market Cap
-0,71%
Price Change (1D)
₦ 0,007633
24H High
₦ 0,007272
24H Low
The IOTX to NGN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track IoTeX Network's fluctuations against NGN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current IoTeX Network price.
IOTX to NGN Conversion Summary
As of | 1 IOTX = 10,91 NGN | 1 NGN = 0,09169 IOTX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 IOTX to NGN is 10,91 NGN.
Buying 5 IOTX will cost 54,53 NGN and 10 IOTX is valued at 109,05 NGN.
1 NGN can be traded for 0,09169 IOTX.
50 NGN can be converted to 4,584 IOTX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 IOTX to NGN has changed by -12,58% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0,71%, reaching a high of 11,09418251026113 NGN and a low of 10,569487123623599 NGN.
One month ago, the value of 1 IOTX was 14,091196048340318 NGN, which represents a -22,61% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, IOTX has changed by -27,654789810394142 NGN, resulting in a -71,72% change in its value.
All About IoTeX Network (IOTX)
Now that you have calculated the price of IoTeX Network (IOTX), you can learn more about IoTeX Network directly at MEXC. Learn about IOTX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy IoTeX Network, trading pairs, and more.
IOTX to NGN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, IoTeX Network (IOTX) has fluctuated between 10,569487123623599 NGN and 11,09418251026113 NGN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 10,569487123623599 NGN to a high of 12,547632334741822 NGN. You can view detailed IOTX to NGN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 14.53
|₦ 29.06
|Low
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|Average
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 0
|₦ 14.53
|Volatility
|+4,82%
|+15,85%
|+30,74%
|+100,73%
|Change
|+0,29%
|-12,56%
|-22,55%
|-71,18%
IoTeX Network Price Forecast in NGN for 2026 and 2030
IoTeX Network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential IOTX to NGN forecasts for the coming years:
IOTX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, IoTeX Network could reach approximately ₦11,45 NGN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
IOTX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, IOTX may rise to around ₦13,92 NGN, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our IoTeX Network Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
IOTX and NGN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
IoTeX Network (IOTX) vs USD: Market Comparison
IoTeX Network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.007503
- 7-Day Change: -12,58%
- 30-Day Trend: -22,61%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including IOTX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to NGN, the USD price of IOTX remains the primary market benchmark.
Nigerian Naira (NGN) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (NGN/USD): 0,0006880938689178661
- 7-Day Change: -0,34%
- 30-Day Trend: -0,34%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger NGN means you will pay less to get the same amount of IOTX.
- A weaker NGN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy IOTX securely with NGN on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the IOTX to NGN Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between IoTeX Network (IOTX) and Nigerian Naira (NGN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in IOTX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the IOTX to NGN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and NGN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. NGN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence NGN's strength. When NGN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like IOTX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like IoTeX Network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for IOTX may rise, impacting its conversion to NGN.
Convert IOTX to NGN Instantly
Use our real-time IOTX to NGN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert IOTX to NGN?
Enter the Amount of IOTX
Start by entering how much IOTX you want to convert into NGN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live IOTX to NGN Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date IOTX to NGN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about IOTX and NGN.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add IOTX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy IOTX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the IOTX to NGN exchange rate calculated?
The IOTX to NGN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of IOTX (often in USD or USDT), converted to NGN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the IOTX to NGN rate change so frequently?
IOTX to NGN rate changes so frequently because both IoTeX Network and Nigerian Naira are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed IOTX to NGN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the IOTX to NGN rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the IOTX to NGN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert IOTX to NGN or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my IOTX to NGN conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of IOTX against NGN over time?
You can understand the IOTX against NGN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the IOTX to NGN rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken NGN, impacting the conversion rate even if IOTX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the IOTX to NGN exchange rate?
IoTeX Network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the IOTX to NGN rate.
Can I compare the IOTX to NGN rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the IOTX to NGN rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the IOTX to NGN rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the IoTeX Network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the IOTX to NGN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but NGN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target IOTX to NGN price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences IoTeX Network and the Nigerian Naira?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both IoTeX Network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting IOTX to NGN and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your NGN into IOTX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is IOTX to NGN a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor IOTX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, IOTX to NGN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the IOTX to NGN rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen NGN against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive IOTX to NGN rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.