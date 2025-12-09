The post Solana Price May Jump 25% if This One Resistance Level Finally Breaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Solana (SOL) price has stayed in a $125–$145 range for weeks. A close above $146 can move the price toward $164–$165. Losing $125 can send the price toward the next support near $121. Solana (SOL) price has traded inside the same narrow range for almost a month. The price has stayed between $125 and $145 since mid-November, and neither side has taken control. Dips have held above $125, and rallies have failed near $145. This has created a difficult setup for traders, as the price has not shown a clear direction. But some indicators now show that this range may not last much longer. Solana Price Stays in a Tight Range Solana price is still capped by the $145–$146 area. Every time the price reaches this level, sellers appear. At the same time, buyers continue to defend $125. This creates a sideways pattern that traps short-term traders. Solana Price Range | Source: TradingView One reason this range matters is the behavior of Chaikin Money Flow (CMF). CMF uses price and volume to measure whether whale money enters or leaves a market. Values above zero show inflows. Values below zero show outflows. Solana CMF tried to move above zero and form higher lows. This means some large traders are still supporting the price. But even with this support, Solana has not broken above $145. This shows hesitation and limited demand at higher levels. More so now that the CMF indicator is moving under the zero line. If Solana (SOL) loses the CMF trendline, the support near $125 may come under pressure. A break below $125 can move the price toward about $121, which is the next support zone. SOL price also reacts to broader activity levels. Spot and futures data show heavy buying and selling between $132 and $136.…

