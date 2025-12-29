The post Who’s Left In John Cena Last Time Is Now Tournament appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PERTH, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 11: John Cana makes his entrance during Crown Jewel at RAC Arena on October 11, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Injuries have played a major role in the John Cena Last Time is Now tournament. Just one week after Sheamus was forced to bow out of the tournament due to injury, Penta suffered a similar fate. On Monday during an episode of Raw in Oklahoma City, Penta injured his shoulder when Solo Sikoa appeared to botch a hurricanrana. The match was stopped and Sikoa advanced to the semifinals of the LTIN tournament where he will face Gunther on December 1. Earlier in the show, Gunther knocked off Carmelo Hayes in the match of the night in OKC. That’s one semifinal bracket. The Smackdown portion of the bracket won’t be settled or completely revealed until Friday. At this point, we still don’t know who’s replacing Sheamus, but that person will meet LA Knight in one of the quarterfinals matches. The other quarterfinals match will have Jey Uso taking on Rusev. The winners of those matches will presumably clash on December 5. The finals could take place on the December 8 episode of Raw or the December 12 episode of Smackdown. I’d expect it to be the latter, but that’s not confirmed. Smackdown SPOILERS: The Sheamus Replacement Revealed During Friday’s taped Black Friday edition of SmackDown in Denver, Colorado, WWE revealed who would step into Sheamus’ spot. Following a backstage confrontation with R-Truth, The Miz received the opportunity to replace the injured Celtic Warrior in his quarterfinal matchup. The substitution didn’t last long. Knight defeated Miz decisively, advancing to the next round as expected. The selection raised questions about WWE’s strategic direction, though it appears the promotion always…

The post Metaplanet to Offer Dividend-Paying Preferred Shares to Buy More Bitcoin, Echoing Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Metaplanet plans to issue preferred shares as an additional funding mechanism. The company expects $135 million from the initial issuance of “Mercury.” The firm was valued at a slight premium to its Bitcoin holdings. Metaplanet (MTPLF), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in Japan, unveiled changes to its capital structure on Thursday centering on the issuance of preferred shares. The Bitcoin-buying firm plans to offer “Mars” and “Mercury” to investors as an additional source of funding, while making regular dividend payments, according to a regulatory filing. Mars will feature a fluctuating dividend rate that aims to minimize the product’s volatility on secondary markets, Dylan LeClair, Metaplanet’s head of Bitcoin strategy, said on X. ﻿ Mars doesn’t have any conversion rights—where the preferred share could be exchanged for common equity—but it is senior to Metaplanet’s common shares and Mercury. Those qualities parallel Strategy’s STRF, which co-founder and Executive Chairman Michael Saylor once described as the company’s “crown jewel.” Mercury, through quarterly payments, will offer a fixed annual dividend of 4.9% on a base amount of ¥1,000 ($6.35), with an initial distribution of ¥0.40 yen ($0.0025) for the current quarter. If Metaplanet’s shares rise above the ¥1,000 mark, which is nearly triple its current stock price, Mercury can also be converted into its common shares. With an initial issuance of 23.6 million Mercury shares, Metaplanet said it is raising ¥21.2 billion ($135 million) from the offering that was extended to institutional investors. The shares were offered at ¥1900 ($5.71) apiece. Today we announced MERCURY, our new Class B perpetual preferred equity. 4.9% fixed dividend. ¥1,000 conversion price. A new step in scaling Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. pic.twitter.com/UtnHA2lPRE — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) November 20, 2025 Metaplanet is positioning itself as the third Bitcoin treasury firm to offer preferred shares, following similar…

The post MLB Reaches 3-Year Media Rights Deals With ESPN, NBC And Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the league have announced broadcast deals for the next three years with ESPIN, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS When ESPN and MLB opted out of their media rights deal that included Sunday Night Baseball and jewel events like the Home Run Derby and the Wild Card series, it left a gap between now and the end of the 2028 season. Today, MLB announced short-term media rights deals to bridge that gap. The deals announced today include Netflix, NBC, and a new deal with ESPN. “Our new media rights agreements with ESPN, NBCUniversal and Netflix provide us with a great opportunity to expand our reach to fans through three powerful destinations for live sports, entertainment, and marquee events,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred. “Following our last World Series game that averaged more than 51 million viewers globally, these partnerships build on MLB’s growing momentum that includes generational stars setting new standards for excellence, new rules which have improved the game on the field, and increases in important fan engagement metrics like viewership, attendance, participation and social media consumption. We’re looking forward to tapping into the unique areas of expertise that ESPN, NBCUniversal and Netflix each bring to the sport for the benefit of our fans.” ESPN’s Media Deal With MLB The ESPN deal will see a total of 30 national games, as well as the out-of-market rights for six teams for which MLB controls the rights. Those teams are the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the latest addition, the Seattle Mariners, who are shuttering ROOT Sports Northwest. The national broadcasts will air on Thursdays, rather than the prior deal that had them on Sundays. Out-of-market games will be available for streaming on…

