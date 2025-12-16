The post Jupiter introduces Refinance feature for seamless migration of borrowing and lending positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Jupiter launches the Refinance feature for seamless migration of lending and borrowing positions from other DeFi protocols. Users can migrate active positions without slippage and keep custody of their funds throughout the process. Jupiter, a decentralized finance platform on Solana, today launched its Refinance feature that allows users to seamlessly transfer their borrowing and lending positions from other protocols directly to Jupiter with improved terms. The new feature enables users to migrate active positions without slippage while offering better rates and higher loan-to-value ratios. All transactions are executed within users’ wallets, maintaining custody of funds throughout the process. Jupiter Lend’s Refinance currently supports multiple token pairs including JLP/USDC, SOL/USDC, JupSOL/SOL, JitoSOL/SOL, mSOL/SOL, INF/SOL, and syrupUSDC/USDC. The platform plans to expand support for additional pairs and protocols. The feature operates without introducing additional protocol fees during the migration process. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/jupiter-lend-refinance-feature-token-migration-solana-defi/

The post Ethena Partners With Jupiter to Launch Solana-Native JupUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The new token will eventually replace $750 million worth of stablecoins in Jupiter’s liquidity pool. Ethena Labs has partnered with Jupiter – the top decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator on the Solana blockchain with a total value locked (TVL) of $3.58 billion – to launch JupUSD, a new stablecoin built on Solana, the company said Wednesday. According to Ethena, JupUSD was developed using its “Stablecoin-as-a-Service” platform and will be used across all major parts of the Jupiter ecosystem. That includes Jupiter Perps, where about $750 million in stablecoins in the platform’s JLP pool will gradually be replaced by JupUSD, and Jupiter Lend, where it will act as the main lending asset, Ethena said on X. The stablecoin is still in development and is expected to launch in the coming months. At first, it will be backed by USDtb, Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin, which is currently the ninth-largest in circulation with a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, according to DeFiLlama. However, Ethena revealed that over time, the collateral backing may expand to include USDe, its synthetic dollar. USDe currently has a market capitalization of over $15 billion, up 130% from $5.7 billion in June, making it the third-largest circulating stablecoin, according to DeFiLlama data. The partnership not only underscores Ethena’s continued expansion beyond Ethereum, where USDe is built, but also strengthens Solana’s growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which has recorded rising stablecoin activity this year. Currently, the broader stablecoin sector boasts a market capitalization of nearly $304 billion, up $5 billion over the past week alone. Of that amount, $15 billion is on Solana, up 2% over the past week. JupUSD is the latest stablecoin to emerge from Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service product line, which lets projects issue their own stablecoins. Last month, MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, introduced MegaUSD (USDm), a…

The post Jupiter and Ethena Partner to Launch Solana-Based Stablecoin JupUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief JupUSD launches as Solana’s new native stablecoin built on Ethena’s tech stack. Stablecoin to replace $750M in Jupiter liquidity pools and power Jupiter Lend. Ethena expands reach with UR Global, bringing USDe access to 45+ countries. Jupiter Exchange has announced the launch of JupUSD, its native Solana-based stablecoin developed in partnership with Ethena Labs. The stablecoin is built using Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack and will integrate across the entire Jupiter ecosystem, including lending, trading, and perpetual markets. JupUSD will replace approximately $750 million in stablecoins currently held in Jupiter’s JLP pools, positioning it as the cornerstone asset for Jupiter Lend. The integration aims to deepen liquidity, enhance stability, and create unified on-chain settlement across all Jupiter products. Introducing JupUSD: the native stablecoin of the @JupiterExchange ecosystem built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. JupUSD will plug into every major part of the Jupiter stack, including: – Jupiter Perps: where the ~$750m in stablecoins inside of JLP will gradually be… pic.twitter.com/jlNLc2eNCz — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) October 8, 2025 Initially, JupUSD will be 100% collateralised by USDtb, ensuring stability and transparency during its launch phase. Over time, USDe Ethena’s native yield-bearing stablecoin will be added as collateral to optimise returns and diversify backing. Jupiter’s ecosystem integration will allow users to access JupUSD across Perps, Lend, Swap, Pro, and Mobile, forming a comprehensive stablecoin layer for Solana’s DeFi network. The stablecoin’s mint-and-redeem contracts are currently under development and are expected to go live in mid-Q4 2025, pending audits. Ethena Expands Global Reach as Market Reacts The collaboration extends Ethena’s growing influence after its partnership with UR Global, which brings USDe to 45+ countries via a neobank platform. The program offers up to 5% APY on USDe holdings, zero off-ramp fees, and fiat conversions across multiple currencies with Mastercard debit integration. On the market side,…

The post Ethena Labs and Jupiter Partner to Launch JupUSD Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethena Labs reported that it has partnered with Jupiter Exchange to develop JupUSD. This is a new stablecoin designed to power Solana’s largest decentralized trading ecosystem. The token will serve as the native stablecoin within Jupiter’s product suite, built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service framework. JupUSD to Replace $750M in Stablecoins and Anchor Jupiter’s DeFi Products According to Ethena, JupUSD will be integrated into every major component of Jupiter’s ecosystem. It will first replace about $750 million in existing stablecoins used inside the Jupiter Liquidity Pool, known as JLP. The company said JupUSD will also become the cornerstone lending asset for Jupiter Lend, expanding its role across the broader Solana DeFi landscape. Introducing JupUSD: the native stablecoin of the @JupiterExchange ecosystem built on Ethena’s Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. JupUSD will plug into every major part of the Jupiter stack, including: – Jupiter Perps: where the ~$750m in stablecoins inside of JLP will gradually be… pic.twitter.com/jlNLc2eNCz — Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) October 8, 2025 Initially, the stablecoin will be backed by USDTb, a token that is nearly fully supported by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. Ethena Labs confirmed that JupUSD is still in development and is expected to launch in the coming months. Over time, Ethena plans to diversify the backing by introducing USDe, its own synthetic dollar asset, into the mix. Ethena Expands Stablecoin-as-a-Service With Jupiter Partnership The launch forms part of Ethena’s ongoing expansion through its whitelabel stablecoin program. The company described JupUSD as the latest product from its Stablecoin-as-a-Service line. This system that allows blockchain projects to issue custom stablecoins with institutional-grade backing. The model gives partner protocols a way to integrate stable assets directly into their own financial systems without relying on third-party issuers. Ethena claimed that Jupiter is part of an increasing number of leading protocols and chains currently integrating this model. The…

