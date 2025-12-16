JITO to Surinamese Dollar Conversion Table
- 1 JTO14.08 SRD
- 2 JTO28.15 SRD
- 3 JTO42.23 SRD
- 4 JTO56.30 SRD
- 5 JTO70.38 SRD
- 6 JTO84.45 SRD
- 7 JTO98.53 SRD
- 8 JTO112.60 SRD
- 9 JTO126.68 SRD
- 10 JTO140.75 SRD
- 50 JTO703.76 SRD
- 100 JTO1,407.51 SRD
- 1,000 JTO14,075.13 SRD
- 5,000 JTO70,375.63 SRD
- 10,000 JTO140,751.25 SRD
The table above displays real-time JITO to Surinamese Dollar (JTO to SRD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 JTO to 10,000 JTO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked JTO amounts using the latest SRD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom JTO to SRD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SRD to JTO Conversion Table
- 1 SRD0.07104 JTO
- 2 SRD0.1420 JTO
- 3 SRD0.2131 JTO
- 4 SRD0.2841 JTO
- 5 SRD0.3552 JTO
- 6 SRD0.4262 JTO
- 7 SRD0.4973 JTO
- 8 SRD0.5683 JTO
- 9 SRD0.6394 JTO
- 10 SRD0.7104 JTO
- 50 SRD3.552 JTO
- 100 SRD7.104 JTO
- 1,000 SRD71.047 JTO
- 5,000 SRD355.2 JTO
- 10,000 SRD710.4 JTO
The table above shows real-time Surinamese Dollar to JITO (SRD to JTO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SRD to 10,000 SRD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much JITO you can get at current rates based on commonly used SRD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
JITO (JTO) is currently trading at $ 14.08 SRD , reflecting a -0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $26.98M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $5.81B SRD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated JITO Price page.
15.97B SRD
Circulation Supply
26.98M
24-Hour Trading Volume
5.81B SRD
Market Cap
-0.60%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.3681
24H High
$ 0.35
24H Low
The JTO to SRD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track JITO's fluctuations against SRD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current JITO price.
JTO to SRD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 JTO = 14.08 SRD | 1 SRD = 0.07104 JTO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 JTO to SRD is 14.08 SRD.
Buying 5 JTO will cost 70.38 SRD and 10 JTO is valued at 140.75 SRD.
1 SRD can be traded for 0.07104 JTO.
50 SRD can be converted to 3.552 JTO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 JTO to SRD has changed by -17.42% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.60%, reaching a high of 14.241488948295006 SRD and a low of 13.541214702263657 SRD.
One month ago, the value of 1 JTO was 22.041228616798872 SRD, which represents a -36.16% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, JTO has changed by -65.4001980934471 SRD, resulting in a -82.30% change in its value.
All About JITO (JTO)
Now that you have calculated the price of JITO (JTO), you can learn more about JITO directly at MEXC. Learn about JTO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy JITO, trading pairs, and more.
JTO to SRD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, JITO (JTO) has fluctuated between 13.541214702263657 SRD and 14.241488948295006 SRD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 13.359375533404688 SRD to a high of 17.816369629692613 SRD. You can view detailed JTO to SRD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 13.92
|$ 17.79
|$ 23.21
|$ 83.18
|Low
|$ 13.54
|$ 13.15
|$ 13.15
|$ 13.15
|Average
|$ 13.54
|$ 15.08
|$ 17.79
|$ 37.52
|Volatility
|+5.11%
|+26.40%
|+46.32%
|+94.97%
|Change
|+2.77%
|-16.63%
|-36.13%
|-80.93%
JITO Price Forecast in SRD for 2026 and 2030
JITO’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential JTO to SRD forecasts for the coming years:
JTO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, JITO could reach approximately $14.78 SRD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
JTO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, JTO may rise to around $17.96 SRD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our JITO Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
JTO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of JTO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where JITO is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell JTO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
JTOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore JTO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of JITO futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy JITO
Looking to add JITO to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy JITO ›
JTO and SRD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
JITO (JTO) vs USD: Market Comparison
JITO Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.3638
- 7-Day Change: -17.42%
- 30-Day Trend: -36.16%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including JTO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SRD, the USD price of JTO remains the primary market benchmark.
[JTO Price] [JTO to USD]
Surinamese Dollar (SRD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SRD/USD): 0.025854496272712395
- 7-Day Change: -0.23%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.23%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SRD means you will pay less to get the same amount of JTO.
- A weaker SRD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy JTO securely with SRD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the JTO to SRD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between JITO (JTO) and Surinamese Dollar (SRD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in JTO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the JTO to SRD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SRD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SRD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SRD's strength. When SRD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like JTO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like JITO, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for JTO may rise, impacting its conversion to SRD.
Convert JTO to SRD Instantly
Use our real-time JTO to SRD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert JTO to SRD?
Enter the Amount of JTO
Start by entering how much JTO you want to convert into SRD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live JTO to SRD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date JTO to SRD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about JTO and SRD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add JTO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy JTO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the JTO to SRD exchange rate calculated?
The JTO to SRD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of JTO (often in USD or USDT), converted to SRD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the JTO to SRD rate change so frequently?
JTO to SRD rate changes so frequently because both JITO and Surinamese Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed JTO to SRD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the JTO to SRD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the JTO to SRD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert JTO to SRD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my JTO to SRD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of JTO against SRD over time?
You can understand the JTO against SRD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the JTO to SRD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SRD, impacting the conversion rate even if JTO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the JTO to SRD exchange rate?
JITO halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the JTO to SRD rate.
Can I compare the JTO to SRD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the JTO to SRD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the JTO to SRD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the JITO price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the JTO to SRD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SRD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target JTO to SRD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences JITO and the Surinamese Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both JITO and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting JTO to SRD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SRD into JTO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is JTO to SRD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor JTO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, JTO to SRD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the JTO to SRD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SRD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive JTO to SRD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
JITO News and Market Updates
Major DeFi Token Unlocks Ahead: Ethena, Jito, and Avantis
Ethena $ENA, Jito $JTO, and Avantis $AVNT are the top among the impending token unlocks this week in the DeFi ecosystem in terms of valuation.2025/11/04
Jito price prediction 2025-2031: Will JTO price hit $10?
Will Jito price hit $10? Check out the latest price analysis, future prices, and background of JTO in Jito Price Prediction and make that portfolio decision.2025/11/22
South Korea’s Largest Crypto Exchange Upbit Halts Services After $37 Million Solana Token Breach
TLDR Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, suspended deposits and withdrawals after detecting unauthorized transactions on November 27, 2025 Approximately $37 million worth of Solana network tokens were transferred to unauthorized wallets through a compromised hot wallet Affected tokens include BONK, JTO, USDC, ACS, DRIFT, and other Solana-based assets Upbit will fully reimburse all customers [...] The post South Korea’s Largest Crypto Exchange Upbit Halts Services After $37 Million Solana Token Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.2025/11/27
Upbit Exchange Reports $36 Million Loss in Solana Hot Wallet Security Breach
TLDR Upbit, South Korea’s largest crypto exchange, suffered a security breach resulting in approximately $36-37 million in losses from its Solana network hot wallet The unauthorized withdrawals affected multiple tokens including BONK, JTO, SONIC, USDC, and various other Solana-based assets Upbit immediately halted deposit and withdrawal services and moved all remaining assets to cold storage [...] The post Upbit Exchange Reports $36 Million Loss in Solana Hot Wallet Security Breach appeared first on Blockonomi.2025/11/27
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.