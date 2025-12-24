The post Alleged ZachXBT Bounty for User Data Remains Unverified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The alleged $5,000 ZachXBT bounty targets user data on six platforms. No primary evidence confirms these claims. Crypto community and official platforms remain silent on the issue. ZachXBT, an independent blockchain investigator, allegedly offered a $5,000 bounty for capturing user data from six major crypto platforms, according to reports on December 8. This claim, lacking corroboration, highlights security concerns in the crypto industry while emphasizing the importance of data privacy and integrity across blockchain platforms. ZachXBT’s Alleged $5,000 Bounty Sparks Industry Debate ZachXBT allegedly offered $5,000 to the first person who captures user data from platforms like Kaito Yaps and Wallchain. This action lacks confirmation from ZachXBT or the involved platforms. No primary evidence supports the claim, and official channels, from both ZachXBT and the targeted platforms, have not acknowledged any bounty offer. This absence of confirmation raises questions about the story’s validity. “Given the constraints provided, it appears that there are no verifiable quotes associated with the alleged $5,000 bounty from ZachXBT regarding user data from the mentioned projects. Therefore, I can’t present direct quotes based on the evidence you’ve mentioned, as those do not exist in official primary sources.” Lack of Evidence Leaves Crypto Community Silent Did you know? ZachXBT has previously assisted in tracking illicit crypto flows, although those activities focused on lost or stolen funds rather than soliciting private user information. Ethereum (ETH) shows a current price of $3,138.86 with a market cap of $378.85 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $26.68 billion, reflecting a 47.55% increase. Ethereum’s recent performance includes a 0.64% rise over the past day and a decline of 27.81% over 60 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:30 UTC on December 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu researchers note the lack of corroborated evidence around…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.