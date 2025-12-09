U.S. Deploys Scorpion Strike Force Drones – But Do They Have Warheads?

The post U.S. Deploys Scorpion Strike Force Drones – But Do They Have Warheads? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LUCAS one way attack drone (with inert warhead) at Yuma Proving Ground U.S. Army Last week United Stated Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS), and that a squadron had already been formed, “the U.S. military’s first one-way-attack drone squadron,” based in the Middle East. The release includes images of the unit’s Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drones, reverse-engineered from Shaheds used by Iran and Russia. The announcement comes just four months after Pete Hegseth ordered an acceleration of the acquisition and fielding of affordable drone technology. The location in Iran’s back yard is hardly coincidental. Previously the U.S. could only launch small numbers of expensive legacy missiles. Now Scorpion Strike can unleash the sort of massive drone barrages that Russia regularly launches and “flip the script on Iran” as one U.S. official puts it. Or can it? Other information suggests LUCAS is far from ready for action. *Warhead Not Included? The U.S. Army also issued a press release last week, describing the testing of LUCAS at the Yuma Proving Ground (YPG). The image with the release shows a craft which looks identical to those displayed by CENTCOM. Scorpion Strike’s LUCAS drones CENTCOM YPG includes over 2,000 miles of restricted airspace in the desert, making it the ideal place to test long range systems. But there is no testing with live weapons yet. “We’re getting our baby steps in before we conduct safety certification testing,” states Col. Nicholas Law, Director of Experimentation in the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering, in the release. But it seems the warheads for the drones have not been made. “The warhead that will eventually be integrated into LUCAS isn’t constructed yet, but it will also be low-cost and mass produced by multiple manufacturers. Evaluators are currently…