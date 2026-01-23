LAMB276 Price(LAMB)
The live LAMB276 (LAMB) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LAMB to USD conversion rate is -- per LAMB.
LAMB276 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LAMB. During the last 24 hours, LAMB traded between -- (low) and -- (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, LAMB moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of LAMB276 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LAMB is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
--
--
--
--
Track the price changes of LAMB276 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
No Data
Today, LAMB recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, LAMB saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
In 2040, the price of LAMB276 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-22 19:16:51
|Industry Updates
Over $2.1 Billion in Crypto Options Expiring Tomorrow, BTC Maximum Pain Point at $92,000
|01-22 13:05:02
|Industry Updates
U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $287 million yesterday, marking two consecutive trading days of net outflows
|01-22 12:06:30
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin deposit sentiment intensifies, with a net inflow of 7,111.20 BTC into CEX in the past 24 hours
|01-20 22:09:49
|Industry Updates
Spot gold surged in the short term, breaking through $4,740/oz, hitting a new high
|01-20 13:14:57
|Industry Updates
Trump Comments on EU Tariffs, Gold Breaks New All-Time High, Bitcoin Drops Briefly
|01-19 16:31:41
|Industry Updates
Privacy Sector Sees Relay Rally, DUSK Surges Over 120% in a Single Day
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 LAMB = -- USD