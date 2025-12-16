The post Lava Network MiCA Compliance as Kraken and Binance Listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Demand for compliant digital-asset infrastructure is rising across Europe, and the Lava network is moving to meet it with new exchange listings and full MiCA alignment. MiCA compliance and EU-wide legal clarity Lava Network announced that it has completed the MiCA Title II procedure, confirming that its native LAVA token is not classified as a financial instrument under current rules. The process included the required 20-day notice period, granting the project full legal compliance across the EU for its token issuance and related activities. Moreover, the team framed this regulatory milestone as a direct response to mounting demand from enterprises for compliant digital-asset infrastructure. That said, the recognition under MiCA is especially important as institutional players seek on-chain services that fit within existing regulatory frameworks, without compromising operational flexibility. Listings on Kraken and Binance expand access Alongside its MiCA progress, the Lava Network digital asset is now trading on major centralized platforms Kraken and Binance. However, the project did not disclose any specific lava network price projections or market guidance, instead emphasizing liquidity, accessibility, and regulatory clarity as key drivers for broader adoption. The new listings are expected to improve liquidity conditions for LAVA and facilitate participation from both retail and institutional traders. Additionally, the exchanges’ global user bases provide expanded market reach beyond the European Union, while the MiCA framework supplies regulatory certainty for EU-based users. High-uptime infrastructure and cross-chain reach Lava Network reports that it has already routed more than 150 billion requests across various blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Hedera, Filecoin, Hyperliquid, and Cosmos. These connections aggregate leading data providers and support cross chain data routing with quality-of-service metrics to determine the optimal data path. According to the project, this infrastructure is designed as a high uptime oracle network, delivering 99.99% uptime for developers, enterprises, and…

