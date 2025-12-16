KellyBronze, The ‘Rolls-Royce Of Turkey’ Is Coming To America

The post KellyBronze, The ‘Rolls-Royce Of Turkey’ Is Coming To America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Kelly’s family farm in England has been selling $500 heirloom turkeys for two generations. Now, after a decade breeding them in Virginia, KellyBronze birds are looking to gobble up America’s Thanksgiving market. After two decades of breeding what the Times of London once called the “Rolls-Royce of turkey,” Paul Kelly wanted to learn from experts with generations of knowledge in America, where turkey farming originated. But once the Briton arrived in 2003, and after spending several weeks visiting turkey farms across Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, Kelly was “amazed” to find no farmer or butchery maintained the American traditions, including dry-plucking and hanging, that have set the Essex, England-based KellyBronze apart. Then again, when a frozen American Butterball costs about a $1 a pound and you’re asking customers to pay around $15 a pound—or nearly $500 for a 32-lb. turkey—high quality has to come with more than a high price. “I thought, it’s almost impertinent for an Englishman to take turkeys to America,” says Kelly. “But there’s an opportunity there. I started looking, and we took it big.” Kelly, 62, is now the owner of the only USDA-approved turkey plant in the U.S. that dry-plucks and hangs its birds, which many believe creates crispier skin and better flavor. Since purchasing 130 acres in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Crozet, Virginia a decade ago, Kelly has opened America’s first newly built turkey hatchery in years. KellyBronze, which sells its turkeys at Eataly and other high-end retailers across America, had 2024 revenue of $28 million. About 4% of that comes from the U.S., but Kelly expects that to be 25% within three years as he increases production in Virginia—and he is aiming for annual revenue will hit $80 million by 2028. Founded in 1971 by…