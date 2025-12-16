Jones Takes Hard Line In Talks With Superstar LB Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is the Cowboys most impactful defensive player but he does not have a new contract with the team. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Getty Images Jerry Jones is not about to give in to Micah Parsons and his agent during their current contract negotiations. It could mean that Parsons will miss multiple games with the Dallas Cowboys this season. Parsons has seen the Cowboys owner negotiate huge contracts with quarterback Dak Prescott (four-year, $240 million) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (four years, $136 million) about a year ago, and that meant that it was Parsons' turn to get a new deal. Perhaps Jones and agent David Mulugheta could have worked out a deal during the 2024 season, but Parsons was in no hurry and neither was Jones. Much of that had to do with the high ankle sprain that cost Parson four games last year. The linebacker originally signed a four-year, $17 million contract after the former Penn State star was selected with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Cowboys have exercised the team option for his fifth year and will pay him $24 million this season. Jones wants to have Parsons on the team long-term and he knows that the linebacker is one of the most impactful defensive players in the NFL. Parsons had stated publicly last December that he wanted the Cowboys to add other good players on defense so that he was not going to get double- and triple-teamed on every play. That led him to take a magnanimous position, even if that was not his intent. "I think I'm the best player in the world," Parsons said. "I don't throw numbers out there like that. I'll see what they're willing to give me. … I don't need $40 million." Jones is…