The post Blockstream adds Lightning–Liquid swaps to mobile wallet via Boltz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockstream’s wallet now supports trustless Lightning–Liquid swaps via Boltz, letting users pay Lightning invoices with LBTC while planning future on-chain swap support. Summary Blockstream updated its mobile wallet to enable atomic swaps between the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain through non-custodial provider Boltz using HTLCs.​ Users can now pay Lightning invoices directly from Liquid Bitcoin balances without managing channels or inbound liquidity, with failed swaps refunding funds automatically.​ Future upgrades aim to add on-chain swaps between Bitcoin, Liquid, and Lightning plus direct Lightning receiving to hardware wallets like Jade from a single interface. Blockstream Adds Lightning-Liquid Swap Feature to Mobile Wallet via Boltz Integration Blockstream has released an update to its mobile application enabling users to perform swaps between the Lightning and Liquid networks, the company announced. Blockstream to add more trustless swaps The update introduces support for trustless atomic swaps between the Lightning Network and the Liquid Network, according to the company. The feature allows users to pay Lightning invoices directly using their Liquid Bitcoin (LBTC) balances without managing Lightning channels or maintaining inbound liquidity. The swap process operates through non-custodial provider Boltz and utilizes cryptographic hash-locked contracts (HTLCs), which ensure that both sides of the transaction complete or neither does, according to the company. Funds automatically return to the original wallet if the operation fails. Blockstream stated the update aims to make fast and privacy-enhanced bitcoin payments more accessible to users. The company also announced planned future updates, including support for on-chain swaps that will enable users to move funds across the timechain, Liquid, and Lightning from a single interface. Another planned feature will allow users to receive Lightning payments directly on hardware wallets such as the Blockstream Jade, according to the announcement. Source: https://crypto.news/blockstream-adds-lightning-liquid-swaps-to-mobile-wallet-via-boltz/

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.