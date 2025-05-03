What is LightningBitcoin (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is an innovative experiment based on Bitcoin, and its on-chain governance system enables and separates the rights of voting and block generation. LBTC is an instant, secure, scalable and nearly free Internet-of-Value protocol for global payments. Mining rigs are no longer required for users to participate due to LBTC’s UTXO-based DPoS consensus mechanism, which enables full decentralization.

1 LBTC to VND ₫ 1,369.69575 1 LBTC to AUD A$ 0.0806775 1 LBTC to GBP ￡ 0.0390375 1 LBTC to EUR € 0.045804 1 LBTC to USD $ 0.05205 1 LBTC to MYR RM 0.2222535 1 LBTC to TRY ₺ 2.001843 1 LBTC to JPY ¥ 7.537881 1 LBTC to RUB ₽ 4.3165065 1 LBTC to INR ₹ 4.399266 1 LBTC to IDR Rp 853.278552 1 LBTC to KRW ₩ 72.899148 1 LBTC to PHP ₱ 2.888775 1 LBTC to EGP ￡E. 2.6404965 1 LBTC to BRL R$ 0.2940825 1 LBTC to CAD C$ 0.071829 1 LBTC to BDT ৳ 6.344895 1 LBTC to NGN ₦ 83.6813055 1 LBTC to UAH ₴ 2.16528 1 LBTC to VES Bs 4.5804 1 LBTC to PKR Rs 14.673936 1 LBTC to KZT ₸ 26.954613 1 LBTC to THB ฿ 1.722855 1 LBTC to TWD NT$ 1.5984555 1 LBTC to AED د.إ 0.1910235 1 LBTC to CHF Fr 0.042681 1 LBTC to HKD HK$ 0.4033875 1 LBTC to MAD .د.م 0.481983 1 LBTC to MXN $ 1.019139

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LightningBitcoin What is the price of LightningBitcoin (LBTC) today? The live price of LightningBitcoin (LBTC) is 0.05205 USD . What is the market cap of LightningBitcoin (LBTC)? The current market cap of LightningBitcoin is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LBTC by its real-time market price of 0.05205 USD . What is the circulating supply of LightningBitcoin (LBTC)? The current circulating supply of LightningBitcoin (LBTC) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of LightningBitcoin (LBTC)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of LightningBitcoin (LBTC) is 7.4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LightningBitcoin (LBTC)? The 24-hour trading volume of LightningBitcoin (LBTC) is $ 51.38K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

