Lens is a real-time on-chain analytics platform on Solana that tracks smart wallet activity and converts it into structured, low-latency alerts. It provides contextual data such as market cap, liquidity, and wallet behaviour to help users identify opportunities earlier and make more informed decisions.

The platform focuses on speed, clarity, and usability, turning raw blockchain data into actionable insights.

The Lens token powers a token-gated premium layer, unlocking advanced features, deeper analytics, and enhanced functionality for users.