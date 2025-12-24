The post Aptos (APT) Leads This Week’s One-Time Token Unlocks Alongside CHEEL, LINEA, and BounceBit (BB) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG News notes a scheduled wave of token unlocks this week across the Aptos (APT), Cheelee (CHEEL), Linea (LINEA), and BounceBit (BB) ecosystems, with liquidity and sentiment potentially shifting as new supply enters circulation. For Aptos, roughly 11.31 million APT tokens unlock on December 11, about 0.83% of supply, valuing the move at around $19.23 million. Cheelee (CHEEL) aligns with a release of roughly 20.81 million CHEEL on December 13, or 2.86% of the total supply, near $10.82 million at current prices. LINEA will unlock about 1.38 billion LINEA (≈6.76% of supply) on December 10, while BounceBit (BB) is set to release roughly 29.93 million BB on December 9, about 3.42% of circulating stock and $2.55 million in value. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/aptos-apt-leads-this-weeks-one-time-token-unlocks-alongside-cheel-linea-and-bouncebit-bb

