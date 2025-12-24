Lista DAO to Mongolian Tughrik Conversion Table
LISTA to MNT Conversion Table
- 1 LISTA537.32 MNT
- 2 LISTA1,074.64 MNT
- 3 LISTA1,611.96 MNT
- 4 LISTA2,149.28 MNT
- 5 LISTA2,686.60 MNT
- 6 LISTA3,223.92 MNT
- 7 LISTA3,761.24 MNT
- 8 LISTA4,298.56 MNT
- 9 LISTA4,835.88 MNT
- 10 LISTA5,373.21 MNT
- 50 LISTA26,866.03 MNT
- 100 LISTA53,732.05 MNT
- 1,000 LISTA537,320.50 MNT
- 5,000 LISTA2,686,602.52 MNT
- 10,000 LISTA5,373,205.04 MNT
The table above displays real-time Lista DAO to Mongolian Tughrik (LISTA to MNT) conversions across a range of values, from 1 LISTA to 10,000 LISTA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked LISTA amounts using the latest MNT market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom LISTA to MNT amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MNT to LISTA Conversion Table
- 1 MNT0.001861 LISTA
- 2 MNT0.003722 LISTA
- 3 MNT0.005583 LISTA
- 4 MNT0.007444 LISTA
- 5 MNT0.009305 LISTA
- 6 MNT0.01116 LISTA
- 7 MNT0.01302 LISTA
- 8 MNT0.01488 LISTA
- 9 MNT0.01674 LISTA
- 10 MNT0.01861 LISTA
- 50 MNT0.09305 LISTA
- 100 MNT0.1861 LISTA
- 1,000 MNT1.861 LISTA
- 5,000 MNT9.305 LISTA
- 10,000 MNT18.61 LISTA
The table above shows real-time Mongolian Tughrik to Lista DAO (MNT to LISTA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MNT to 10,000 MNT. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Lista DAO you can get at current rates based on commonly used MNT amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Lista DAO (LISTA) is currently trading at ₮ 537.32 MNT , reflecting a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₮-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₮-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Lista DAO Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.93%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The LISTA to MNT trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Lista DAO's fluctuations against MNT. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Lista DAO price.
LISTA to MNT Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LISTA = 537.32 MNT | 1 MNT = 0.001861 LISTA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LISTA to MNT is 537.32 MNT.
Buying 5 LISTA will cost 2,686.60 MNT and 10 LISTA is valued at 5,373.21 MNT.
1 MNT can be traded for 0.001861 LISTA.
50 MNT can be converted to 0.09305 LISTA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LISTA to MNT has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.93%, reaching a high of -- MNT and a low of -- MNT.
One month ago, the value of 1 LISTA was -- MNT, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LISTA has changed by -- MNT, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Lista DAO (LISTA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Lista DAO (LISTA), you can learn more about Lista DAO directly at MEXC. Learn about LISTA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Lista DAO, trading pairs, and more.
LISTA to MNT Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Lista DAO (LISTA) has fluctuated between -- MNT and -- MNT, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 472.9743638367451 MNT to a high of 541.2332044927361 MNT. You can view detailed LISTA to MNT price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₮ 533.55
|₮ 533.55
|₮ 711.4
|₮ 1991.92
|Low
|₮ 497.98
|₮ 462.41
|₮ 462.41
|₮ 462.41
|Average
|₮ 497.98
|₮ 497.98
|₮ 604.69
|₮ 853.68
|Volatility
|+4.24%
|+13.21%
|+35.25%
|+157.68%
|Change
|+2.47%
|+4.06%
|-22.75%
|-45.31%
Lista DAO Price Forecast in MNT for 2026 and 2030
Lista DAO’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LISTA to MNT forecasts for the coming years:
LISTA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Lista DAO could reach approximately ₮564.19 MNT, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
LISTA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LISTA may rise to around ₮685.77 MNT, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Lista DAO Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
LISTA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
LISTA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LISTA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Lista DAO is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LISTA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
LISTAUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore LISTA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Lista DAO futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Lista DAO
Looking to add Lista DAO to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Lista DAO › or Get started now ›
LISTA and MNT in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Lista DAO (LISTA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Lista DAO Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.15106
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LISTA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MNT, the USD price of LISTA remains the primary market benchmark.
[LISTA Price] [LISTA to USD]
Mongolian Tughrik (MNT) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MNT/USD): 0.0002812820113432512
- 7-Day Change: +0.71%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.71%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MNT means you will pay less to get the same amount of LISTA.
- A weaker MNT means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LISTA securely with MNT on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LISTA to MNT Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Lista DAO (LISTA) and Mongolian Tughrik (MNT) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LISTA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LISTA to MNT rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MNT-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MNT Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MNT's strength. When MNT weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LISTA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Lista DAO, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LISTA may rise, impacting its conversion to MNT.
Convert LISTA to MNT Instantly
Use our real-time LISTA to MNT converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert LISTA to MNT?
Enter the Amount of LISTA
Start by entering how much LISTA you want to convert into MNT using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live LISTA to MNT Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date LISTA to MNT exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about LISTA and MNT.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add LISTA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy LISTA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LISTA to MNT exchange rate calculated?
The LISTA to MNT exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LISTA (often in USD or USDT), converted to MNT using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LISTA to MNT rate change so frequently?
LISTA to MNT rate changes so frequently because both Lista DAO and Mongolian Tughrik are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LISTA to MNT rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LISTA to MNT rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LISTA to MNT rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LISTA to MNT or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LISTA to MNT conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LISTA against MNT over time?
You can understand the LISTA against MNT price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LISTA to MNT rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MNT, impacting the conversion rate even if LISTA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LISTA to MNT exchange rate?
Lista DAO halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LISTA to MNT rate.
Can I compare the LISTA to MNT rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LISTA to MNT rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LISTA to MNT rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Lista DAO price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LISTA to MNT conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MNT markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LISTA to MNT price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Lista DAO and the Mongolian Tughrik?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Lista DAO and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LISTA to MNT and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MNT into LISTA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LISTA to MNT a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LISTA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LISTA to MNT can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LISTA to MNT rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MNT against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LISTA to MNT rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Lista DAO News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.