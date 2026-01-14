The Aruban Florin is the national currency of Aruba, a small island nation located in the Caribbean Sea. Recognized by its symbol, ƒ, and its ISO code, AWG, the Aruban Florin plays a central role in Aruba's economy and is used for all types of financial transactions, from everyday purchases to large-scale business deals. It is an essential medium of exchange, facilitating the flow of goods and services within the Aruban economy.

The Aruban Florin is subdivided into 100 cents, similar to many other world currencies. Coins are issued in denominations of 5, 10, 25, 50 cents, 1 Florin, 2.5 Florins, and 5 Florins, while banknotes are available in denominations of 10, 25, 50, 100 and 200 Florins. This broad range of denominations allows for flexibility in economic transactions, catering to both small and large value exchanges.

The Central Bank of Aruba is responsible for issuing and regulating the Aruban Florin. The central bank's monetary policies aim to maintain the stability of the Florin and to ensure it serves its purpose as a reliable store of value. The Central Bank of Aruba also controls the money supply, which plays a crucial role in managing inflation and economic stability.

The Aruban Florin is typically tied to the United States dollar, reflecting the close economic ties between the two countries. The pegging of the Aruban Florin to the US dollar provides a level of stability for the currency and reduces the risk of currency volatility. This is particularly important for a small, open economy like Aruba, which relies heavily on tourism and imports.

In conclusion, the Aruban Florin, as the national currency of Aruba, is a vital component of the country's economic structure. It serves as the primary medium of exchange, a unit of account, and a store of value, facilitating economic transactions and contributing to the overall economic stability of Aruba. The Central Bank of Aruba plays a key role in ensuring the stability of the Florin, while its peg to the US dollar provides further economic security.