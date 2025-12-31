Limitless Price Today

The live Limitless (LMTS) price today is $ 0.1599, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1599 per LMTS.

Limitless currently ranks #705 by market capitalisation at $ 21.04M, with a circulating supply of 131.60M LMTS. During the last 24 hours, LMTS traded between $ 0.1581 (low) and $ 0.1835 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.7175146896320612, while the all-time low was $ 0.11008879377834176.

In short-term performance, LMTS moved -0.07% in the last hour and +0.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.02K.

Limitless (LMTS) Market Information

Rank No.705 Market Cap $ 21.04M$ 21.04M $ 21.04M Volume (24H) $ 59.02K$ 59.02K $ 59.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 159.90M$ 159.90M $ 159.90M Circulation Supply 131.60M 131.60M 131.60M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 13.15% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Limitless is $ 21.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.02K. The circulating supply of LMTS is 131.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 159.90M.