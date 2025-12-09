Livepeer to Ugandan Shilling Conversion Table
LPT to UGX Conversion Table
- 1 LPT14.013,80 UGX
- 2 LPT28.027,59 UGX
- 3 LPT42.041,39 UGX
- 4 LPT56.055,18 UGX
- 5 LPT70.068,98 UGX
- 6 LPT84.082,77 UGX
- 7 LPT98.096,57 UGX
- 8 LPT112.110,36 UGX
- 9 LPT126.124,16 UGX
- 10 LPT140.137,95 UGX
- 50 LPT700.689,77 UGX
- 100 LPT1.401.379,55 UGX
- 1.000 LPT14.013.795,48 UGX
- 5.000 LPT70.068.977,42 UGX
- 10.000 LPT140.137.954,83 UGX
The table above displays real-time Livepeer to Ugandan Shilling (LPT to UGX) conversions across a range of values, from 1 LPT to 10,000 LPT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked LPT amounts using the latest UGX market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom LPT to UGX amounts, please use the tool converter above.
UGX to LPT Conversion Table
- 1 UGX0,0{4}7135 LPT
- 2 UGX0,0001427 LPT
- 3 UGX0,0002140 LPT
- 4 UGX0,0002854 LPT
- 5 UGX0,0003567 LPT
- 6 UGX0,0004281 LPT
- 7 UGX0,0004995 LPT
- 8 UGX0,0005708 LPT
- 9 UGX0,0006422 LPT
- 10 UGX0,0007135 LPT
- 50 UGX0,003567 LPT
- 100 UGX0,007135 LPT
- 1.000 UGX0,07135 LPT
- 5.000 UGX0,3567 LPT
- 10.000 UGX0,7135 LPT
The table above shows real-time Ugandan Shilling to Livepeer (UGX to LPT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 UGX to 10,000 UGX. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Livepeer you can get at current rates based on commonly used UGX amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Livepeer (LPT) is currently trading at USh 14.013,80 UGX , reflecting a %1,85 change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at USh303,00M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of USh664,58B UGX. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Livepeer Price page.
168,12B UGX
Circulation Supply
303,00M
24-Hour Trading Volume
664,58B UGX
Market Cap
%1,85
Price Change (1D)
USh 4,012
24H High
USh 3,727
24H Low
The LPT to UGX trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Livepeer's fluctuations against UGX. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Livepeer price.
LPT to UGX Conversion Summary
As of | 1 LPT = 14.013,80 UGX | 1 UGX = 0,0{4}7135 LPT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 LPT to UGX is 14.013,80 UGX.
Buying 5 LPT will cost 70.068,98 UGX and 10 LPT is valued at 140.137,95 UGX.
1 UGX can be traded for 0,0{4}7135 LPT.
50 UGX can be converted to 0,003567 LPT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 LPT to UGX has changed by -%0,81 in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by %1,85, reaching a high of 14.222,956609937897 UGX and a low of 13.212,602015263845 UGX.
One month ago, the value of 1 LPT was 19.147,105845033548 UGX, which represents a -%26,81 change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, LPT has changed by -10.766,480365000349 UGX, resulting in a -%43,45 change in its value.
All About Livepeer (LPT)
Now that you have calculated the price of Livepeer (LPT), you can learn more about Livepeer directly at MEXC. Learn about LPT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Livepeer, trading pairs, and more.
LPT to UGX Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Livepeer (LPT) has fluctuated between 13.212,602015263845 UGX and 14.222,956609937897 UGX, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 13.003,440888647112 UGX to a high of 14.485,294294169058 UGX. You can view detailed LPT to UGX price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|USh 14215.86
|USh 14464.02
|USh 19675.32
|USh 26481.92
|Low
|USh 13187.78
|USh 12975.08
|USh 12833.27
|USh 7621.97
|Average
|USh 13471.39
|USh 13684.1
|USh 15066.69
|USh 18789.05
|Volatility
|+%7,51
|+%10,50
|+%35,70
|+%75,54
|Change
|+%4,11
|-%0,70
|-%26,82
|-%43,91
Livepeer Price Forecast in UGX for 2026 and 2030
Livepeer’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential LPT to UGX forecasts for the coming years:
LPT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Livepeer could reach approximately USh14.714,49 UGX, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
LPT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, LPT may rise to around USh17.885,55 UGX, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Livepeer Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
LPT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
LPT/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of LPT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Livepeer is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell LPT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
LPTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore LPT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Livepeer futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Livepeer
Looking to add Livepeer to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Livepeer › or Get started now ›
LPT and UGX in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Livepeer (LPT) vs USD: Market Comparison
Livepeer Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $3.953
- 7-Day Change: -%0,81
- 30-Day Trend: -%26,81
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including LPT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to UGX, the USD price of LPT remains the primary market benchmark.
[LPT Price] [LPT to USD]
Ugandan Shilling (UGX) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (UGX/USD): 0,0002820763636161239
- 7-Day Change: +%0,39
- 30-Day Trend: +%0,39
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger UGX means you will pay less to get the same amount of LPT.
- A weaker UGX means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy LPT securely with UGX on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the LPT to UGX Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Livepeer (LPT) and Ugandan Shilling (UGX) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in LPT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the LPT to UGX rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and UGX-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. UGX Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence UGX's strength. When UGX weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like LPT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Livepeer, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for LPT may rise, impacting its conversion to UGX.
Convert LPT to UGX Instantly
Use our real-time LPT to UGX converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert LPT to UGX?
Enter the Amount of LPT
Start by entering how much LPT you want to convert into UGX using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live LPT to UGX Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date LPT to UGX exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about LPT and UGX.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add LPT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy LPT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the LPT to UGX exchange rate calculated?
The LPT to UGX exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of LPT (often in USD or USDT), converted to UGX using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the LPT to UGX rate change so frequently?
LPT to UGX rate changes so frequently because both Livepeer and Ugandan Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed LPT to UGX rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the LPT to UGX rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the LPT to UGX rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert LPT to UGX or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my LPT to UGX conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of LPT against UGX over time?
You can understand the LPT against UGX price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the LPT to UGX rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken UGX, impacting the conversion rate even if LPT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the LPT to UGX exchange rate?
Livepeer halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the LPT to UGX rate.
Can I compare the LPT to UGX rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the LPT to UGX rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the LPT to UGX rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Livepeer price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the LPT to UGX conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but UGX markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target LPT to UGX price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Livepeer and the Ugandan Shilling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Livepeer and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting LPT to UGX and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your UGX into LPT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is LPT to UGX a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor LPT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, LPT to UGX can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the LPT to UGX rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen UGX against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive LPT to UGX rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Livepeer News and Market Updates
Top 10 Daily Crypto Market Gainers: NMR, CRO, and LPT Lead Massive Gains
The crypto market is gaining momentum today after a recent dip, and several tokens like NMR, CRO, and LPT are showing off ridiculous gains within a single day.2025/08/27
Top Crypto Assets in Accumulation Phase: ICP, ZK, LPT, MINA, HONEY, and Others, What This Means for Investors
Fresh data reported today by market analyst Phoenix Group listed the top crypto assets that are in the accumulation phase currently. This means that the tokens identified are currently seeing increasing network activity and trading their prices in a narrow range. This occurs because of the actions of large participants in the market. The increase in trading volume signals heightened investor interest, which typically comes before massive price changes. Most prices of these assets are consolidating, creating an opportunity for long-term buyers looking for good acquisition opportunities. MOST RECENT ASSETS IN THE ACCUMULATION PHASE $ICP $ZK $LPT $MINA $HONEY $AURORA $AVL $PERP $VANA $AIXBT pic.twitter.com/r1hLIeAaO7— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) November 6, 2025 Top Tokens in Accumulation Phase Internet computer (ICP) Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) has defied the current downturn in the larger cryptocurrency market. Its price, which currently stands at $6.06, has been up 103.1% and 34.1% over the past week and month, respectively, indicating strong resilience and accumulation momentum. The catalyst behind this uptrend is the continued buying activity by institutional players who enter the market and push the price higher. ZkSync (ZK) As per the data, ZkSync (ZK), a major participant in layer-2 scaling solutions, is also drawing substantial interest from investors. ZK has been up 128.3% and 24.0% over the past week and month, respectively, making its price currently hover at $0.07065. This indicates that zkSync is witnessing a notable accumulation phase. Continued investor purchases could set the foundation for further price increases ahead as the upward momentum attracts more buyers and drives higher prices. Liverpeer (LPT) Liverpeer (LPT), a native token of the Liverpeer network decentralized video infrastructure platform, is another crypto with a remarkable strategic setup currently. Technical indicators show that the asset is in an accumulation stage, with large investors silently acquiring tokens. LPT, which currently stands at $5.21, has been up 7.4% and 6.7% over the past seven days and two weeks ago, respectively, an indicator of its rising appeal in the crypto market. It is a testimony of the growing demand for decentralized live video streaming services, with Liverpeer positioning itself as a major provider, offering a blockchain-driven alternative to traditional solutions. Mina protocol (MINA) Mina protocol (MINA) is also displaying indicators of strength, as the latest on-chain data shows whales are withdrawing tokens from exchanges. MINA has been one of the best crypto performers in recent weeks. Its price, which currently stands at $0.1773, has been up 83.2% and 70.6% over the past week and two weeks, respectively, representing one of the strongest weekly buying patterns noticed on the virtual currency markets recently. The continued token withdrawals help decrease selling pressure and create a foundation for potential further uptrend. Hivemapper (HONEY) Fifth on the list is Hivemapper (HONEY), which has been seeing an uptrend over recent weeks, meaning long-term investors are silently buying the asset. Its price, which currently exchanges hands at $0.01051, has been up 13.9% and 0.2% over the past seven days and two weeks, respectively. It is an indicator that these investors are transferring tokens off exchanges and holding them tightly in their private wallets, a positive signal underneath the surface. This continued accumulation phase could present an opportunity for a significant breakout ahead as long-term investors show confidence in the future of HONEY. Other Top Market Performers As illustrated in the data above, other tokens in the accumulation period include: Aurora (AURORA), Avalon Labs (AVL), Perpetual (PERP), Vana (VANA), and Aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT).2025/11/07
Market Update: LPT rose 0.73% intraday, while CORE fell 15.47% intraday.
PANews, November 21st - According to OKX market data, the top gainers of the day are: LPT at $4.406, up 0.73%; and LEO at $9.446, up 0.12%. Conversely, the top losers are: CORE at $0.141, down 15.47%; STRK at $0.226, down 12.72%; NEAR at $2.075, down 8.15%; INJ at $6.067, down 7.40%; and ATOM at $2.794, down 7.02%.2025/11/21
Other Cryptocurrencies to UGX Conversions
Why Buy Livepeer with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Livepeer.
Join millions of users and buy Livepeer with MEXC today.
