Livepeer Price(LPT)
The current price of Livepeer (LPT) today is 4.697 USD with a current market cap of $ 189.07M USD. LPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Livepeer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 181.63K USD
- Livepeer price change within the day is -2.75%
- It has a circulating supply of 40.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LPT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LPT price information.
Track the price changes of Livepeer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.13282
|-2.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.151
|+3.32%
|60 Days
|$ -1.514
|-24.38%
|90 Days
|$ -3.319
|-41.41%
Today, LPT recorded a change of $ -0.13282 (-2.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.Livepeer 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.151 (+3.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.Livepeer 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LPT saw a change of $ -1.514 (-24.38%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Livepeer 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -3.319 (-41.41%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Livepeer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.70%
-2.75%
-9.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Livepeer is an open source video live broadcast platform service based on the Ethereum blockchain. Livepeer Token (LPT) is the protocol token of the Livepeer network. Holders can bind tokens to transcoders to perform work on your behalf and earn new tokens and income every day.
Livepeer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Livepeer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check LPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Livepeer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Livepeer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Livepeer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Livepeer price prediction page.
Tracing LPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Livepeer price history page.
Looking for how to buy Livepeer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Livepeer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 LPT to VND
₫123,601.555
|1 LPT to AUD
A$7.28035
|1 LPT to GBP
￡3.52275
|1 LPT to EUR
€4.13336
|1 LPT to USD
$4.697
|1 LPT to MYR
RM20.05619
|1 LPT to TRY
₺180.64662
|1 LPT to JPY
¥680.21954
|1 LPT to RUB
₽389.52221
|1 LPT to INR
₹396.99044
|1 LPT to IDR
Rp76,999.98768
|1 LPT to KRW
₩6,578.43032
|1 LPT to PHP
₱260.6835
|1 LPT to EGP
￡E.238.27881
|1 LPT to BRL
R$26.53805
|1 LPT to CAD
C$6.48186
|1 LPT to BDT
৳572.5643
|1 LPT to NGN
₦7,551.41387
|1 LPT to UAH
₴195.3952
|1 LPT to VES
Bs413.336
|1 LPT to PKR
Rs1,324.17824
|1 LPT to KZT
₸2,432.38842
|1 LPT to THB
฿155.4707
|1 LPT to TWD
NT$144.24487
|1 LPT to AED
د.إ17.23799
|1 LPT to CHF
Fr3.85154
|1 LPT to HKD
HK$36.40175
|1 LPT to MAD
.د.م43.49422
|1 LPT to MXN
$91.96726
For a more in-depth understanding of Livepeer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
