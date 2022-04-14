Liquity (LQTY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liquity (LQTY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liquity (LQTY) Information Liquity (LQTY) is a token that captures the fee revenue generated by the Liquity Protocol via staking. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. Official Website: https://www.liquity.org/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/bwiczmy Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6DEA81C8171D0bA574754EF6F8b412F2Ed88c54D

Liquity (LQTY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liquity (LQTY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 89.14M Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 95.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 93.69M All-Time High: $ 55 All-Time Low: $ 0.4336891936927399 Current Price: $ 0.9369

Liquity (LQTY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Liquity (LQTY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LQTY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LQTY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Liquity (LQTY) Price History Analysing the price history of LQTY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

LQTY Price Prediction Want to know where LQTY might be heading? Our LQTY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

