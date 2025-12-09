Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer Points to Where the Crypto Market Could Be in the Next 10 Years! Here Are the Details

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan shared one of his strongest beliefs about the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency market, stating that it could easily grow 10-20x over the next decade. Hougan's assessments were included in a comprehensive note to investors. Bitwise CIO Makes Stunning Prediction: "The Crypto Market Could Grow 10–20X in the Next 10 Years" In his statement, Hougan recalled the comments made by US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins last week. Atkins predicted that all US stock markets will migrate to blockchain within a few years, highlighting the scale of this transformation. Hougan noted that there is currently only $670 million worth of tokenized shares, compared to the approximately $68 trillion equity market, and that this difference demonstrates that the transformation is still in its infancy. According to Hougan, the coming period will see a period in which stablecoins, tokenization, Bitcoin, and many new use cases ranging from prediction markets to privacy technologies will gain much greater importance. However, Hougan emphasized that it's currently impossible to predict which blockchain network will dominate in the long term. He noted that regulations, macroeconomic conditions, technological advancements, and even luck could determine outcomes, and that those who speak with certainty are "deceiving themselves." This uncertainty also informs the Bitwise CIO's investment strategy. Hougan stated that he prefers market-cap-weighted index funds that reflect the overall market rather than taking on large-scale risks. Hougan explained that he makes small-scale investments in individual networks and that index investments form the core of his portfolio. Hougan predicted that index funds will become a significant turning point in 2026, as the crypto ecosystem rapidly diversifies, offering investors ample potential for returns amidst uncertainty.