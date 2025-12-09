Decentraland to Costa Rican Colon Conversion Table

MANA to CRC Conversion Table

  • 1 MANA
    77,20 CRC
  • 2 MANA
    154,40 CRC
  • 3 MANA
    231,60 CRC
  • 4 MANA
    308,80 CRC
  • 5 MANA
    386,01 CRC
  • 6 MANA
    463,21 CRC
  • 7 MANA
    540,41 CRC
  • 8 MANA
    617,61 CRC
  • 9 MANA
    694,81 CRC
  • 10 MANA
    772,01 CRC
  • 50 MANA
    3 860,06 CRC
  • 100 MANA
    7 720,12 CRC
  • 1 000 MANA
    77 201,20 CRC
  • 5 000 MANA
    386 006,00 CRC
  • 10 000 MANA
    772 011,99 CRC

The table above displays real-time Decentraland to Costa Rican Colon (MANA to CRC) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MANA to 10,000 MANA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MANA amounts using the latest CRC market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MANA to CRC amounts, please use the tool converter above.

CRC to MANA Conversion Table

  • 1 CRC
    0,01295 MANA
  • 2 CRC
    0,02590 MANA
  • 3 CRC
    0,03885 MANA
  • 4 CRC
    0,05181 MANA
  • 5 CRC
    0,06476 MANA
  • 6 CRC
    0,07771 MANA
  • 7 CRC
    0,09067 MANA
  • 8 CRC
    0,1036 MANA
  • 9 CRC
    0,1165 MANA
  • 10 CRC
    0,1295 MANA
  • 50 CRC
    0,6476 MANA
  • 100 CRC
    1,295 MANA
  • 1 000 CRC
    12,95 MANA
  • 5 000 CRC
    64,76 MANA
  • 10 000 CRC
    129,5 MANA

The table above shows real-time Costa Rican Colon to Decentraland (CRC to MANA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CRC to 10,000 CRC. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Decentraland you can get at current rates based on commonly used CRC amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Decentraland Price and Market Statistics in Costa Rican Colon

Decentraland (MANA) is currently trading at ₡ 77,20 CRC , reflecting a 0,19% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₡222,42M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₡152,07B CRC. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Decentraland Price page.

963,66B CRC

Circulation Supply

222,42M

24-Hour Trading Volume

152,07B CRC

Market Cap

0,19%

Price Change (1D)

₡ 0,1615

24H High

₡ 0,1488

24H Low

The MANA to CRC trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Decentraland's fluctuations against CRC. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Decentraland price.

MANA to CRC Conversion Summary

As of | 1 MANA = 77,20 CRC | 1 CRC = 0,01295 MANA

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 MANA to CRC is 77,20 CRC.

  • Buying 5 MANA will cost 386,01 CRC and 10 MANA is valued at 772,01 CRC.

  • 1 CRC can be traded for 0,01295 MANA.

  • 50 CRC can be converted to 0,6476 MANA, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 MANA to CRC has changed by -1,50% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0,19%, reaching a high of 79,01136688848004 CRC and a low of 72,79808912077912 CRC.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 MANA was 115,45933489585937 CRC, which represents a -33,14% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, MANA has changed by -79,5984482523573 CRC, resulting in a -50,77% change in its value.

All About Decentraland (MANA)

Now that you have calculated the price of Decentraland (MANA), you can learn more about Decentraland directly at MEXC. Learn about MANA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Decentraland, trading pairs, and more.

MANA to CRC Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Decentraland (MANA) has fluctuated between 72,79808912077912 CRC and 79,01136688848004 CRC, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 71,52607949904508 CRC to a high of 80,57691719215272 CRC. You can view detailed MANA to CRC price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High₡ 78.27₡ 78.27₡ 117.41₡ 190.8
Low₡ 68.49₡ 68.49₡ 68.49₡ 58.7
Average₡ 73.38₡ 73.38₡ 83.16₡ 117.41
Volatility+8,38%+11,62%+40,55%+84,69%
Change+4,16%-0,81%-33,09%-50,36%

Decentraland Price Forecast in CRC for 2026 and 2030

Decentraland’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MANA to CRC forecasts for the coming years:

MANA Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Decentraland could reach approximately ₡81,06 CRC, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

MANA Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, MANA may rise to around ₡98,53 CRC, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Decentraland Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

MANA and CRC in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Decentraland (MANA) vs USD: Market Comparison

Decentraland Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.1578
  • 7-Day Change: -1,50%
  • 30-Day Trend: -33,14%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from MANA, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including MANA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to CRC, the USD price of MANA remains the primary market benchmark.
Costa Rican Colon (CRC) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (CRC/USD): 0,0020438257515018017
  • 7-Day Change: +2,56%
  • 30-Day Trend: +2,56%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since MANA is typically valued in USD, shifts in CRC vs USD affect the MANA to CRC rate.
  • A stronger CRC means you will pay less to get the same amount of MANA.
  • A weaker CRC means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

What Influences the MANA to CRC Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Decentraland (MANA) and Costa Rican Colon (CRC) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MANA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MANA to CRC rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CRC-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. CRC Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CRC's strength. When CRC weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MANA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Decentraland, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MANA may rise, impacting its conversion to CRC.

How to Convert MANA to CRC?

  1. Enter the Amount of MANA

    Start by entering how much MANA you want to convert into CRC using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live MANA to CRC Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date MANA to CRC exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MANA and CRC.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add MANA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MANA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the MANA to CRC exchange rate calculated?

    The MANA to CRC exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MANA (often in USD or USDT), converted to CRC using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the MANA to CRC rate change so frequently?

    MANA to CRC rate changes so frequently because both Decentraland and Costa Rican Colon are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed MANA to CRC rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the MANA to CRC rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the MANA to CRC rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert MANA to CRC or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my MANA to CRC conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of MANA against CRC over time?

    You can understand the MANA against CRC price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the MANA to CRC rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CRC, impacting the conversion rate even if MANA stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the MANA to CRC exchange rate?

    Decentraland halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MANA to CRC rate.

  11. Can I compare the MANA to CRC rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the MANA to CRC rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the MANA to CRC rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Decentraland price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the MANA to CRC conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CRC markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target MANA to CRC price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Decentraland and the Costa Rican Colon?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Decentraland and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting MANA to CRC and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CRC into MANA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is MANA to CRC a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor MANA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MANA to CRC can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the MANA to CRC rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CRC against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MANA to CRC rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.