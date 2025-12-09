De Zcash (ZEC) koers beleeft de afgelopen week een opvallende opleving. De privacycoin noteert rond $418 na een stijging van 13% in 24 uur en maar liefst 24% in de afgelopen week. Wat is er aan de hand? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Zcash koers knalt 24% omhoog, wat volgt nu? Er zijn diverse analisten die de Zcash koers volgen en hun visie geven over de korte termijn koersverwachtingen. Zoals ook de onderstaande analist BeLaunch. Deze wijst namelijk op een koersafwijzing rond $425, dalende volumes tijdens de stijging en gemengd sentiment onder kortetermijnhouders. Terwijl spotmarkten nieuwe instroom zien, noteren derivaten juist uitstroom, wat duidt op meer risicobereidheid in de gewone markt. De koersbeweging volgt op een technische uitbraak boven $407, waarmee dit eerdere weerstandsniveau is omgezet in stevige ondersteuning. Nu de markt momentum toont, richten handelaren hun blik op hogere koersdoelen met $472, $525 en zelfs $616 als cruciale niveaus. ZEC beweegt richting de 0,382 Fibonacci-retracement op $472, een niveau dat historisch als weerstand fungeert. Een doorbraak kan de deur openen naar het volgende prijsvlak rond $525, gevolgd door het meer ambitieuze doel op $616, waar in eerdere cycli scherpe omkeringen plaatsvonden. De 50-period moving average (MA50) rond $357 blijft een belangrijk steunpunt binnen de huidige 4-uurstrend. De RSI van 69 onderstreept de kracht van het momentum, al wijst de bijna-overboughtzone op mogelijke consolidatie op korte termijn. $ZEC ANALYSIS — 9 Dec 2025 Trend: Bullish, but flashing overbought + exhaustion signals. Key Observations 1️⃣ Strong rejection at $425 resistance, followed by sustained selling 2️⃣ Short-term holders (5m–1h) are reducing exposure, while 24h holders continue holding Technical… pic.twitter.com/GbYFjI42vl — BeLaunch (@BeLaunch_) December 9, 2025 Whales kopen, retail verkoopt: ‘institutionele absorptie’ On-chaindata toont een opvallende scheiding tussen marktsegmenten. Volgens analist Ardi zijn retailportefeuilles ($0–$1.000) en mid-range wallets ($1.000–$100.000) actief aan het verkopen. Tegelijkertijd bouwen wallets met $100.000 tot $10 miljoen, zogenaamde whales, juist stevig uit. Horen daar bijvoorbeeld types zoals Arthur Hayes bij, die met zijn fonds ook flink wat ZEC heeft ingeslagen. $ZEC / Zcash This is the definition of institutional absorption. I’ve broken down the participants by purchasing power to show you exactly who is driving this train. My data points: > Retail ($0 – $1k): Aggressively Selling > Mid-Sized ($1k – $100k): Aggressively Selling >… https://t.co/hMUoC4NtXN pic.twitter.com/s5wkrRCqZz — Ardi (@ArdiNSC) December 8, 2025 Retail verkocht recent meer dan $30 miljoen aan ZEC. Grote wallets kochten echter in dezelfde periode ruim $100 miljoen. Ardi spreekt van “institutional absorption”, dat is simpelweg een fase waarin grote spelers opzettelijk liquiditeit van kleinere beleggers opnemen. Nieuwe fee-structuur en ETF-conversie versterken fundamenten Dan zijn er op het gebied van de technologie ook nieuwe ontwikkelingen. De Zcash-ontwikkelaars stellen een nieuw fee-model voor dat transactiekosten dynamisch baseert op het mediane niveau van de laatste 50 blokken. Tijdens congestie wordt een 10x fee-lane toegevoegd voor prioriteitstransacties. De invoering vindt gefaseerd plaats via een consensuswijziging, zonder volledige netwerkherbouw. Daarnaast heeft Grayscale onlangs een voorstel ingediend om zijn Zcash Trust om te zetten in een ETF. Een goedkeuring zou institutionele toegang tot ZEC aanzienlijk vergroten, vergelijkbaar met eerdere ontwikkelingen rond Bitcoin- en Ethereum-ETFs. Technologische en netwerk-ontwikkelingen in 2025 Wat heeft Zcash nog meer gepresteerd op het gebied van technologie? We zetten een paar wapenfeiten op een rij. Adoptie van shielded transacties & privacy-features groeit: In 2025 is het aandeel van transacties dat via het “shielded”-netwerk van Zcash loopt flink gestegen. Ongeveer 30% van alle ZEC-transacties in november 2025 zijn uitgevoerd via het zogenoemde Orchard protocol. Tegelijk is circa 30% van de totale ZEC-voorraad gehouden in “shielded wallets”. Dit wijst op een duidelijke toename in gebruik van privacy-opties, en niet enkel speculatieve vraag, gebruikers maken daadwerkelijk gebruik van de privacy-features. Netwerk- en infrastructuurupgrades: schaalbaarheid & slimme contracten op komst Volgens recente updates ondergaat Zcash in 2025 meerdere belangrijke technische verbeteringen. De zogenaamde NU6.1 upgrade is geactiveerd, met onder meer verbeterde cryptografische bewijzen (geen “trusted setup” meer) en mogelijkheden om beloningen en governance anders in te richten. Daarnaast is er gewerkt aan een Layer-2 oplossing, Ztarknet, die privévriendelijke “smart contracts” moet toestaan. Hiermee kan Zcash, zonder de basislaag te wijzigen, inzetten op privacy-vriendelijke DeFi-toepassingen. Ook moderne wallets zoals Zashi wallet, bedoeld om shielded transacties gebruiksvriendelijker te maken, blijven in ontwikkeling. Sterke toename van activiteit en netwerkgebruik: Eind 2025 rapporteerde het netwerk van Zcash op sommige dagen tot bijna 74.000 transacties per dag, een enorme stijging ten opzichte van eerdere maanden volgens data uit november 2025. Daarnaast overtrof Zcash in 2025 op bepaalde momenten zelfs grote ketens in fee-productie. Dat wijst op een hernieuwde bruikbaarheid en vraag naar transacties, mogelijk ook door institutionele interesse. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zcash knalt 24% omhoog: bereikt ZEC nu $472, $525 of zelfs $616? is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

The post XRP Eyes 16% Rally as Breakout Pattern Takes Shape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP trades near $2.05 after a volatile month that shows an 8.75% decline over the last 30 days and a short-term recovery of 2.02% this week. Traders now track a tightening symmetrical triangle formation that compresses price action toward a decisive breakout point. The structure shows converging trendlines that guide shrinking volatility, and the setup forms as buyers and sellers test control near a narrow compression zone. The pattern signals a squeeze where a break from the current level creates a path toward a 16% move. A clean move above the resistance line projects a target near $2.40, which is the distance implied by the width of the formation. Traders monitor this level because the setup forms during a period where sentiment remains mixed across the wider market. Symmetrical Triangle Shapes Market Sentiment The one-hour XRPUSDT chart shows a clear series of lower highs and higher lows that create the triangular structure. Price swings contract toward the apex as liquidity rotates through short bursts of buying and selling. Traders often treat this pattern as a continuation signal, yet failed breakouts can also appear when broader market conditions shift. Source: X The market entered this formation after selling pressure from large holders weighed on the recovery that followed the launch of XRP exchange-traded products. Bitcoin’s drop under $90,000 sparked forced selling across altcoins, and XRP saw a sharp reaction that left the token down 43% from its record peak. The stall in upside momentum now leaves this triangle pattern as a key area of interest. Market participants track the breakout zone because the trend direction often strengthens once the price exits the tightening structure.Several recent $XRP developments point out and back the 16% bullish move. Ripple Draws $500 Million From Wall Street Investors Ripple’s November capital raise introduced a significant development…

