What is Mantis Network (MANTIS)

Mantis aims to simplify cross-chain transactions by providing a seamless environment that abstracts away the complexities of navigating between various DEX platforms and bridges. Through its unified interface, users can effortlessly access assets across chains, starting with Solana and Ethereum. Powered by a robust searcher/solver network, Mantis ensures optimal pricing and execution for every transaction. Beyond benefiting end users, Mantis offers developers a powerful avenue to integrate cross-chain infrastructure into their applications.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mantis Network What is the price of Mantis Network (MANTIS) today? The live price of Mantis Network (MANTIS) is 0.005323 USD . What is the market cap of Mantis Network (MANTIS)? The current market cap of Mantis Network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MANTIS by its real-time market price of 0.005323 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mantis Network (MANTIS)? The current circulating supply of Mantis Network (MANTIS) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Mantis Network (MANTIS)? As of 2025-06-14 , the highest price of Mantis Network (MANTIS) is 2.52 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mantis Network (MANTIS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mantis Network (MANTIS) is $ 55.29K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

