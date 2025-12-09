‘South Park’ Says That Everything Sucks Now, Including ‘South Park’

South Park's Halloween episode sees Stan Marsh complain that "South Park sucks now" Comedy Central South Park continued mocking Trump's White House in episode two of season 28, "The Woman in the Hat," and even suggested that the constant political satire was ruining the show. What Happened In South Park's Halloween Episode, 'The Woman In The Hat'? Stan and his family have long since left 'Tegridy Farms, a long-running, deeply unpopular joke about running a marijuana farm. Much to the relief of South Park fans, the weed jokes are finally over, but Stan's family is facing a very real, relatable problem—the crushing cost of living. Unable to afford rent, Stan and his family are forced to stay in his grandfather's retirement home, which leads to Stan bitterly complaining to his friends that "South Park sucks now," referring to the town itself, and the show's embrace of political satire. While South Park has often referenced real-world events and poked fun at the U.S. political landscape, the show has transitioned into a full-time White House parody, with very little room for random adventures with the boys. As Stan points out, the long-suffering Kenny is barely present in the show nowadays, and viewers rarely hear his muffled voice. It seems likely that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are poking fun at the fans who dislike the show's new direction, but it is true that the random side-tangents of the show are being overshadowed by U.S. politics. Notably, this is a situation that the two once wanted to avoid—in a 2017 interview with The LATimes, Parker suggested that the constant Trump jokes had become too much, stating: "We fell into the same trap that SNL fell into, where it was like, 'Dude, we're just becoming CNN now.' We're becoming: 'Tune in…