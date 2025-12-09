Wild Spring Dunes Unveils Plans For Its Texas Destination Golf Debut

An aerial of the new Tom Doak golf course set to debut for limited public preview play at Wild Spring Dunes in Texas. Jeff Marsh | Wild Spring Dunes Just over 10 months after beginning construction on its Tom Doak-designed course in a remote stretch of Northwest Texas, Wild Spring Dunes is opening to the public this month for a unique eight-hole preview play opportunity. Wild Spring Dunes is the latest destination property developed and operated by Michael Keiser, who also created Sand Valley (Wisconsin) and Rodeo Dunes (Colorado), and is the son of Bandon Dunes founder Mike Keiser. Starting November 12, Wild Spring Dunes is offering golfers 16 holes of golf and lunch at its new course just outside Nacagdoches, Texas, for just $70. The sneak preview opportunity entails two loops around the eight holes that are currently finished: four par 4s, two par 3s, and two par 5s. Unlike Rodeo Dunes, which recently had a soft opening just outside Denver (and not far from one of the nation's busiest airports) for its Founder members, Wild Spring Dunes is considerably further off the beaten path, providing the chance to open early play at the initial Doak course much more widely. The 2,400-acre property is located between Dallas and Houston, with the easiest access likely being a 2 1/2-hour drive north from the Houston airport — through The Woodlands community and into a rumpled, wooded landscape that looks like few other places in Texas. At times, the feeling is more like the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, as the region is bisected by a fault line that slipped thousands of years ago and created a sand-based landscape with significant roll and elevation. The property is full of spring-fed creeks, ravines, pine forests and open meadows. Some visiting golfers may see…