Matchain to Cayman Islands Dollar Conversion Table
MAT to KYD Conversion Table
- 1 MAT0.12 KYD
- 2 MAT0.24 KYD
- 3 MAT0.36 KYD
- 4 MAT0.48 KYD
- 5 MAT0.60 KYD
- 6 MAT0.72 KYD
- 7 MAT0.84 KYD
- 8 MAT0.96 KYD
- 9 MAT1.07 KYD
- 10 MAT1.19 KYD
- 50 MAT5.97 KYD
- 100 MAT11.94 KYD
- 1,000 MAT119.41 KYD
- 5,000 MAT597.05 KYD
- 10,000 MAT1,194.11 KYD
The table above displays real-time Matchain to Cayman Islands Dollar (MAT to KYD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MAT to 10,000 MAT. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MAT amounts using the latest KYD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MAT to KYD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KYD to MAT Conversion Table
- 1 KYD8.374 MAT
- 2 KYD16.74 MAT
- 3 KYD25.12 MAT
- 4 KYD33.49 MAT
- 5 KYD41.87 MAT
- 6 KYD50.24 MAT
- 7 KYD58.62 MAT
- 8 KYD66.99 MAT
- 9 KYD75.36 MAT
- 10 KYD83.74 MAT
- 50 KYD418.7 MAT
- 100 KYD837.4 MAT
- 1,000 KYD8,374 MAT
- 5,000 KYD41,872 MAT
- 10,000 KYD83,744 MAT
The table above shows real-time Cayman Islands Dollar to Matchain (KYD to MAT) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KYD to 10,000 KYD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Matchain you can get at current rates based on commonly used KYD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Matchain (MAT) is currently trading at $ 0.12 KYD , reflecting a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $74.85K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of $1.42M KYD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Matchain Price page.
9.96M KYD
Circulation Supply
74.85K
24-Hour Trading Volume
1.42M KYD
Market Cap
1.12%
Price Change (1D)
$ 0.1696
24H High
$ 0.1396
24H Low
The MAT to KYD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Matchain's fluctuations against KYD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Matchain price.
MAT to KYD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MAT = 0.12 KYD | 1 KYD = 8.374 MAT
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MAT to KYD is 0.12 KYD.
Buying 5 MAT will cost 0.60 KYD and 10 MAT is valued at 1.19 KYD.
1 KYD can be traded for 8.374 MAT.
50 KYD can be converted to 418.7 MAT, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MAT to KYD has changed by -29.75% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 1.12%, reaching a high of 0.1414252546949061 KYD and a low of 0.1164089950200996 KYD.
One month ago, the value of 1 MAT was 0.24791113337733245 KYD, which represents a -51.98% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MAT has changed by -0.7293907445851083 KYD, resulting in a -86.00% change in its value.
All About Matchain (MAT)
Now that you have calculated the price of Matchain (MAT), you can learn more about Matchain directly at MEXC. Learn about MAT past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Matchain, trading pairs, and more.
MAT to KYD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Matchain (MAT) has fluctuated between 0.1164089950200996 KYD and 0.1414252546949061 KYD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.1164089950200996 KYD to a high of 0.1799502945941081 KYD. You can view detailed MAT to KYD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|$ 0.13
|$ 0.17
|$ 0.28
|$ 0.98
|Low
|$ 0.1
|$ 0.1
|$ 0.1
|$ 0.1
|Average
|$ 0.11
|$ 0.14
|$ 0.19
|$ 0.38
|Volatility
|+18.59%
|+37.84%
|+67.59%
|+103.71%
|Change
|-11.71%
|-29.24%
|-51.93%
|-85.85%
Matchain Price Forecast in KYD for 2026 and 2030
Matchain’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MAT to KYD forecasts for the coming years:
MAT Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Matchain could reach approximately $0.13 KYD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MAT Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MAT may rise to around $0.15 KYD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Matchain Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MAT Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MAT/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MAT Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Matchain is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MAT at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
MATUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore MAT Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Matchain futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Matchain
Looking to add Matchain to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Matchain › or Get started now ›
MAT and KYD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Matchain (MAT) vs USD: Market Comparison
Matchain Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.1432
- 7-Day Change: -29.75%
- 30-Day Trend: -51.98%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MAT, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KYD, the USD price of MAT remains the primary market benchmark.
[MAT Price] [MAT to USD]
Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KYD/USD): 1.1991960589620718
- 7-Day Change: -0.09%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.09%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KYD means you will pay less to get the same amount of MAT.
- A weaker KYD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MAT securely with KYD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MAT to KYD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Matchain (MAT) and Cayman Islands Dollar (KYD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MAT, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MAT to KYD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KYD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KYD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KYD's strength. When KYD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MAT, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Matchain, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MAT may rise, impacting its conversion to KYD.
Convert MAT to KYD Instantly
Use our real-time MAT to KYD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MAT to KYD?
Enter the Amount of MAT
Start by entering how much MAT you want to convert into KYD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MAT to KYD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MAT to KYD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MAT and KYD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MAT to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MAT with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MAT to KYD exchange rate calculated?
The MAT to KYD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MAT (often in USD or USDT), converted to KYD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MAT to KYD rate change so frequently?
MAT to KYD rate changes so frequently because both Matchain and Cayman Islands Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MAT to KYD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MAT to KYD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MAT to KYD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MAT to KYD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MAT to KYD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MAT against KYD over time?
You can understand the MAT against KYD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MAT to KYD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KYD, impacting the conversion rate even if MAT stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MAT to KYD exchange rate?
Matchain halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MAT to KYD rate.
Can I compare the MAT to KYD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MAT to KYD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MAT to KYD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Matchain price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MAT to KYD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KYD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MAT to KYD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Matchain and the Cayman Islands Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Matchain and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MAT to KYD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KYD into MAT of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MAT to KYD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MAT prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MAT to KYD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MAT to KYD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KYD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MAT to KYD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Matchain News and Market Updates
Where Is Amanda Knox Now? What Happened After Her Wrongful Conviction In Italy
The post Where Is Amanda Knox Now? What Happened After Her Wrongful Conviction In Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PERUGIA, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 30: Amanda Knox attends her appeal hearing at Perugia’s Court of Appeal on September 30, 2011 in Perugia, Italy. Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito are awaiting the verdict of their appeal that could see their conviction for the murder of Meredith Kercher overturned. American student Amanda Knox and her Italian ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, who were convicted in 2009 of killing their British roommate Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy in 2007, have served nearly four years in jail after being sentenced to 26 and 25 years respectively. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) Getty Images At just 20 years old, Amanda Knox was accused of murdering her 21-year-old roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. After enduring a media firestorm, multiple convictions and exonerations, countless interviews and publishing memoirs, Knox is once again sharing her story in Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. On November 2, 2007, Kercher was found dead in the apartment Knox shared with her and their two roommates. Her throat was slit, she had multiple stab wounds and she was sexually assaulted. Knox was staying at her boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito’s flat the night before Kercher’s body was found. When Knox returned to her apartment that morning, she noticed that the front door was open and there were spots of blood on the bathroom mat. She said that she took a shower and then went to get her boyfriend, after which the police were called. Italian investigators, who were suspicious of Knox and Sollecito, pulled them into lengthy questioning. In an essay for The Atlantic, Knox recalled how she was subjected to 53 hours of interrogation from Italian authorities without a lawyer or an official translator. ForbesThe Shocking True Story Behind ‘The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox’ And Meredith Kercher’s MurderBy Monica…2025/08/22
How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run
The post How Mat Ishbia Paved The Way For The Phoenix Mercury 2025 WNBA Finals Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 28: Phoenix Mercury players and coaches pose for a photograph after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 28, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 86-81 to advance to the WNBA finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images Kahleah Copper doesn’t remember the last time she visited a grocery store. That’s because, living in the Valley and playing for the WNBA Finalist Phoenix Mercury, she no longer has to. Every time Copper steps inside the Mercury’s cutting-edge practice facility, she’s met with everything a hooper could want – including meals prepped by the team’s personal chef. It might sound like a luxury. But it’s actually the result of a franchise being treated like a priority, which goes back to the major investment and commitment that ownership made two years ago. Mat Ishbia had a vision when he purchased the Phoenix Mercury and Suns for $4 billion in February 2023: It was time to invest in women’s sports. Frankly, it was overdue. And he wasn’t shy about spreading the word to everyone. When current head coach Nate Tibbetts was interviewing for the Mercury job that summer, Ishbia’s words had him compelled. “He wanted to treat the Mercury at the same level as the Suns,” Tibbetts said. “You never really know [if it’s true]. But then, you see the plans and you’re like … ‘oh well, that’s pretty impressive.’” Those plans have culminated in a WNBA Finals run for the league’s most fascinating team. One that has flipped the script culturally, embraced the…2025/10/03
Mattel (MAT) earnings Q3 2025
The post Mattel (MAT) earnings Q3 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Mattel, Inc. logo is displayed outside the headquarters of the toy company known for products including Barbie and Hot Wheels in El Segundo, California on June 8, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images Barbie-maker Mattel posted third-quarter results after the market close on Tuesday that missed analysts’ expectations as ongoing global tariffs continue to hamper the toy manufacturer’s sales in North America. Shares of the company fell 4% in after hours trading. Here’s what Mattel reported for its third quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: 89 cents adjusted vs. $1.07 expected Revenue: $1.74 billion vs. $1.83 billion expected For the quarter ended September 30, the company reported net income of $278 billion, or 88 cents per share, down from $372 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, including costs associated with restructuring and certain product recalls, per-share profit was 89 cents. Net sales fell 6% to $1.74 billion, coming in short of Wall Street’s expectations. This is the first time in three quarters that the toy giant has missed on both earnings and revenue expectations. In May, Mattel pulled its annual financial targets and said it would increase prices for some products in the U.S. to counter higher input costs due to the Trump administration’s tariffs on key trading partners. On Tuesday the company issued full-year guidance that calls for net sales to increase between 1% and 3% and for earnings per share to come in between $1.54 and $1.66. “While our U.S. business was challenged in the third quarter by industry-wide shifts in retailer ordering patterns, the fundamentals of our business are strong,” Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a release. “Since the beginning of the fourth quarter,…2025/10/22
Historic Bitcoin USD Pattern Suggests This About Bear Market Duration
The post Historic Bitcoin USD Pattern Suggests This About Bear Market Duration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin USD chart is on track to conclude the 4th consecutive week in the red courtesy of aggressive outflows. While the bears have been crushing demand, one cannot help wonder how much lower BTC will go. Interestingly, the Bitcoin USD chart mat offer insights into how things will play out in the mid to long term. Analysts recently highlighted an interesting pattern that has been playing out in BTC price for years, and one that could offer clues into how Bitcoin value will be affected in the coming months. The Bitcoin USD performance highlighted almost clockwork movements between the bullish cycles. For example, the BTC bull cycle lasted for about 1,050 days from its lowest to highest level between 2015 and 2017. I the subsequent bear market lasted about 364 days from 2017 to 2018. Bitcoin bull and bear cycles/ source: TradingView The next bullish cycle lasted from about 1,071 days from 2018 lows to its 2021 high. The bears followed with a 364-day bear market. This brings us o the latest bull cycle which lasted about 1,064 days from September 2022 to September 2025. If the cycle continues, then Bitcoin (BTC USD) could extend its current bearish dominance up to September 2026. Why the Japanese Bond Market is the Canary in the Coal Mine While the historical bull and bear cycle tops and bottoms offer a sense of what to expect in the long run, the Japanese market highlights the road to getting there. Japan’s 2-year and 10-year government bonds have been rising. This an important observation because it highlights the rising cost of borrowing the Japanese Yen. This consequently means the Yen carry trade continues to unwind, hence investors exit from risk-on assets. Higher Yen borrowing costs have also impacted the value of the Yen. BOJ struggles…2025/11/23
Explore More About Matchain
Matchain Price
Learn more about Matchain (MAT) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Matchain Price Prediction
Explore MAT forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Matchain may be headed.
How to Buy Matchain
Want to buy Matchain? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
MAT/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade MAT/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Matchain to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to KYD Conversions
Why Buy Matchain with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Matchain.
Join millions of users and buy Matchain with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.