Matchain Price(MAT)
The current price of Matchain (MAT) today is 0.849 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.14M USD. MAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 176.91K USD
- Matchain price change within the day is +11.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.23M USD
Track the price changes of Matchain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.08695
|+11.41%
|30 Days
|$ -1.651
|-66.04%
|60 Days
|$ -1.651
|-66.04%
|90 Days
|$ -1.651
|-66.04%
Today, MAT recorded a change of $ +0.08695 (+11.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.Matchain 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -1.651 (-66.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.Matchain 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MAT saw a change of $ -1.651 (-66.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Matchain 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.651 (-66.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Matchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.94%
+11.41%
-66.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Matchain is an AI high-performance BNB Layer 2 focused on identity and data sovereignty onboarding hundreds of millions of non-crypto users via simple UX—starting with Paris Saint Germain’s 550 million fans—through MatchID (AI-powered decentralized identity), MatchHUB (easy-to-use onboarding app), and global brand partnerships, while capturing and monetizing users and data at scale.
|1 MAT to VND
₫22,341.435
|1 MAT to AUD
A$1.31595
|1 MAT to GBP
￡0.62826
|1 MAT to EUR
€0.73014
|1 MAT to USD
$0.849
|1 MAT to MYR
RM3.60825
|1 MAT to TRY
₺33.72228
|1 MAT to JPY
¥124.17474
|1 MAT to RUB
₽66.6465
|1 MAT to INR
₹73.50642
|1 MAT to IDR
Rp13,918.03056
|1 MAT to KRW
₩1,163.01114
|1 MAT to PHP
₱48.57129
|1 MAT to EGP
￡E.43.0443
|1 MAT to BRL
R$4.67799
|1 MAT to CAD
C$1.16313
|1 MAT to BDT
৳103.88364
|1 MAT to NGN
₦1,316.27262
|1 MAT to UAH
₴35.41179
|1 MAT to VES
Bs88.296
|1 MAT to PKR
Rs241.04808
|1 MAT to KZT
₸443.79777
|1 MAT to THB
฿27.86418
|1 MAT to TWD
NT$25.07946
|1 MAT to AED
د.إ3.11583
|1 MAT to CHF
Fr0.68769
|1 MAT to HKD
HK$6.65616
|1 MAT to MAD
.د.م7.75137
|1 MAT to MXN
$16.31778
For a more in-depth understanding of Matchain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
