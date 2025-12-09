Historic Bitcoin USD Pattern Suggests This About Bear Market Duration

The Bitcoin USD chart is on track to conclude the 4th consecutive week in the red courtesy of aggressive outflows. While the bears have been crushing demand, one cannot help wonder how much lower BTC will go. Interestingly, the Bitcoin USD chart mat offer insights into how things will play out in the mid to long term. Analysts recently highlighted an interesting pattern that has been playing out in BTC price for years, and one that could offer clues into how Bitcoin value will be affected in the coming months. The Bitcoin USD performance highlighted almost clockwork movements between the bullish cycles. For example, the BTC bull cycle lasted for about 1,050 days from its lowest to highest level between 2015 and 2017. I the subsequent bear market lasted about 364 days from 2017 to 2018. Bitcoin bull and bear cycles/ source: TradingView The next bullish cycle lasted from about 1,071 days from 2018 lows to its 2021 high. The bears followed with a 364-day bear market. This brings us o the latest bull cycle which lasted about 1,064 days from September 2022 to September 2025. If the cycle continues, then Bitcoin (BTC USD) could extend its current bearish dominance up to September 2026. Why the Japanese Bond Market is the Canary in the Coal Mine While the historical bull and bear cycle tops and bottoms offer a sense of what to expect in the long run, the Japanese market highlights the road to getting there. Japan's 2-year and 10-year government bonds have been rising. This an important observation because it highlights the rising cost of borrowing the Japanese Yen. This consequently means the Yen carry trade continues to unwind, hence investors exit from risk-on assets. Higher Yen borrowing costs have also impacted the value of the Yen. BOJ struggles…