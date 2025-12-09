MultiBank Group to Kenyan Shilling Conversion Table
MBG to KES Conversion Table
- 1 MBG66.20 KES
- 2 MBG132.39 KES
- 3 MBG198.59 KES
- 4 MBG264.78 KES
- 5 MBG330.98 KES
- 6 MBG397.17 KES
- 7 MBG463.37 KES
- 8 MBG529.56 KES
- 9 MBG595.76 KES
- 10 MBG661.95 KES
- 50 MBG3,309.75 KES
- 100 MBG6,619.50 KES
- 1,000 MBG66,195.01 KES
- 5,000 MBG330,975.04 KES
- 10,000 MBG661,950.07 KES
The table above displays real-time MultiBank Group to Kenyan Shilling (MBG to KES) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MBG to 10,000 MBG. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MBG amounts using the latest KES market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MBG to KES amounts, please use the tool converter above.
KES to MBG Conversion Table
- 1 KES0.01510 MBG
- 2 KES0.03021 MBG
- 3 KES0.04532 MBG
- 4 KES0.06042 MBG
- 5 KES0.07553 MBG
- 6 KES0.09064 MBG
- 7 KES0.1057 MBG
- 8 KES0.1208 MBG
- 9 KES0.1359 MBG
- 10 KES0.1510 MBG
- 50 KES0.7553 MBG
- 100 KES1.510 MBG
- 1,000 KES15.10 MBG
- 5,000 KES75.53 MBG
- 10,000 KES151.06 MBG
The table above shows real-time Kenyan Shilling to MultiBank Group (KES to MBG) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 KES to 10,000 KES. It serves as a quick reference to see how much MultiBank Group you can get at current rates based on commonly used KES amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
MultiBank Group (MBG) is currently trading at KSh 66.20 KES , reflecting a 0.51% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at KSh1.54B with a fully diluted market capitalisation of KSh-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated MultiBank Group Price page.
Circulation Supply
1.54B
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.51%
Price Change (1D)
KSh 0.5192
24H High
KSh 0.4894
24H Low
The MBG to KES trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track MultiBank Group's fluctuations against KES. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current MultiBank Group price.
MBG to KES Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MBG = 66.20 KES | 1 KES = 0.01510 MBG
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MBG to KES is 66.20 KES.
Buying 5 MBG will cost 330.98 KES and 10 MBG is valued at 661.95 KES.
1 KES can be traded for 0.01510 MBG.
50 KES can be converted to 0.7553 MBG, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MBG to KES has changed by +11.65% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.51%, reaching a high of 67.09966366243376 KES and a low of 63.248411780421954 KES.
One month ago, the value of 1 MBG was 95.20863293550644 KES, which represents a -30.46% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MBG has changed by -104.13888478272172 KES, resulting in a -61.12% change in its value.
All About MultiBank Group (MBG)
Now that you have calculated the price of MultiBank Group (MBG), you can learn more about MultiBank Group directly at MEXC. Learn about MBG past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy MultiBank Group, trading pairs, and more.
MBG to KES Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, MultiBank Group (MBG) has fluctuated between 63.248411780421954 KES and 67.09966366243376 KES, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 57.704159910009 KES to a high of 67.09966366243376 KES. You can view detailed MBG to KES price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|KSh 65.91
|KSh 65.91
|KSh 98.21
|KSh 170.59
|Low
|KSh 62.03
|KSh 56.86
|KSh 50.4
|KSh 50.4
|Average
|KSh 64.61
|KSh 62.03
|KSh 60.74
|KSh 104.68
|Volatility
|+5.95%
|+15.82%
|+49.07%
|+69.93%
|Change
|+2.20%
|+11.45%
|-30.53%
|-61.16%
MultiBank Group Price Forecast in KES for 2026 and 2030
MultiBank Group’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MBG to KES forecasts for the coming years:
MBG Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, MultiBank Group could reach approximately KSh69.50 KES, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MBG Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MBG may rise to around KSh84.48 KES, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our MultiBank Group Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MBG Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MBG/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MBG Spot trading pairs, covering markets where MultiBank Group is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MBG at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore MBG Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of MultiBank Group futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy MultiBank Group
Looking to add MultiBank Group to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy MultiBank Group › or Get started now ›
MBG and KES in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
MultiBank Group (MBG) vs USD: Market Comparison
MultiBank Group Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.5122
- 7-Day Change: +11.65%
- 30-Day Trend: -30.46%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MBG, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to KES, the USD price of MBG remains the primary market benchmark.
[MBG Price] [MBG to USD]
Kenyan Shilling (KES) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (KES/USD): 0.00773697000633596
- 7-Day Change: +0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.00%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger KES means you will pay less to get the same amount of MBG.
- A weaker KES means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MBG securely with KES on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MBG to KES Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between MultiBank Group (MBG) and Kenyan Shilling (KES) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MBG, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MBG to KES rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and KES-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. KES Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence KES's strength. When KES weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MBG, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like MultiBank Group, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MBG may rise, impacting its conversion to KES.
Convert MBG to KES Instantly
Use our real-time MBG to KES converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MBG to KES?
Enter the Amount of MBG
Start by entering how much MBG you want to convert into KES using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MBG to KES Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MBG to KES exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MBG and KES.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MBG to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MBG with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MBG to KES exchange rate calculated?
The MBG to KES exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MBG (often in USD or USDT), converted to KES using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MBG to KES rate change so frequently?
MBG to KES rate changes so frequently because both MultiBank Group and Kenyan Shilling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MBG to KES rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MBG to KES rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MBG to KES rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MBG to KES or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MBG to KES conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MBG against KES over time?
You can understand the MBG against KES price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MBG to KES rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken KES, impacting the conversion rate even if MBG stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MBG to KES exchange rate?
MultiBank Group halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MBG to KES rate.
Can I compare the MBG to KES rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MBG to KES rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MBG to KES rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the MultiBank Group price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MBG to KES conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but KES markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MBG to KES price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences MultiBank Group and the Kenyan Shilling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both MultiBank Group and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MBG to KES and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your KES into MBG of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MBG to KES a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MBG prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MBG to KES can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MBG to KES rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen KES against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MBG to KES rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
MultiBank Group News and Market Updates
MultiBank Group Launches $MBG Buyback and Burn Program Following Strong Half-Year Results
MultiBank Group, one of the world’s leading providers of derivatives, had unveiled a significant buyback and burn initiative for its $MBG Utility Token. The initiative comes on the back of MultiBank Group’s strong first-half results in 2025, where the company reported $209 million in revenue, reflecting a 20% year-on-year increase, alongside $170 million in net […]2025/08/21
Data: PARTI, NIL, MBG and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which PARTI unlocking is worth approximately US$34 million
PANews reported on September 21st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as PARTI, NIL, and MBG will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Particle Network (PARTI) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 78.44% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $34 million. Nillion (NIL) will unlock approximately 65.12 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 24th, accounting for 33.37% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$21.4 million. MBG By Multibank Group (MBG) will unlock approximately 15.84 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 22, representing 13.60% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.7 million. SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 22, representing 6.30% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.9 million. Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 134 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 26, representing 6.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $11.4 million. Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 2.28% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.6 million. AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 5.67% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.1 million. SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 15.21 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on September 23, accounting for 4.74% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.3 million.2025/09/21
Data: ZRO, XPL, MBG and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which ZRO unlocking value is approximately US$44.2 million
PANews reported on October 19th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as ZRO, XPL, and MBG will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on October 20th, representing 7.86% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $44.2 million. Plasma (XPL) will unlock approximately 88.89 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 25th, accounting for 4.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$36.9 million. MBG (MBG) will unlock approximately 15.84 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 22, accounting for 11.97% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.1 million. Scroll (SCR) will unlock approximately 82.5 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 22, accounting for 43.42% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$14.4 million. SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 15.21 million tokens at 4:30 PM Beijing time on October 23rd, accounting for 4.52% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.8 million. KAITO (KAITO) will unlock approximately 8.35 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 20th, accounting for 3.06% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.7 million. Humanity (H) will unlock approximately 62.5 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 25th, accounting for 3.01% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7.3 million. Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on October 25, accounting for 2.23% of the current circulation supply and worth approximately US$6.2 million.2025/10/19
MultiBank Group en Khabib Nurmagomedov bouwen gereguleerd ecosysteem voor sporttokenisatie
MultiBank Group gaat een opvallend nieuw avontuur aan met voormalig UFC-kampioen Khabib Nurmagomedov. De financiële instelling en de ongeslagen vechter lanceren een gezamenlijke onderneming die de sportwereld moet verbinden met blockchaintechnologie. Het doel: het eerste gereguleerde ecosysteem voor getokeniseerde sportactiva bouwen. De samenwerking krijgt vorm in MultiBank Khabib LLC, dat opereert vanuit Dubai. Volgens de partijen wordt het een meerjarige joint venture met een waarde van meerdere miljarden dollars. MultiBank krijgt exclusieve rechten om sportprojecten onder de naam van Khabib te ontwikkelen, waaronder dertig nieuwe sportscholen, het Gameplan-platform en de Eagle FC-organisatie. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Blockchain als motor achter sportfinanciering De nieuwe onderneming draait op de digitale infrastructuur van MultiBank en gebruikt de MBG-token als drijvende kracht. Daarmee kunnen sportprojecten, sponsors en fans via blockchain deelnemen aan een gereguleerde markt voor sportactiva. Volgens MultiBank-oprichter Naser Taher is dat een logische volgende stap. Vanuit de VAE bouwen we aan een nieuw model voor de sportindustrie via gereguleerde tokenisatie. Met Khabib Nurmagomedov verenigen we financiën en sport in één transparant ecosysteem, ondersteund door technologie en vertrouwen.” De samenwerking sluit aan bij de ambities van de VAE om een wereldcentrum te worden voor digitale activa en sportinnovatie. Discipline built Khabib’s legacy, now it powers $MBG Token. Get a chance to win an exclusive dinner with Khabib, signed gloves, and limited memorabilia when you buy $MBG. Join the $MBG Khabib contest Learn More : https://t.co/T7MXD7OVSS#MultiBankGroup #MBG… pic.twitter.com/nDf2wC4Owu — MultiBank.io (@multibank_io) October 26, 2025 Khabib: “Sterkte, respect en discipline” Nurmagomedov benadrukte dat de samenwerking verder gaat dan commerciële belangen. Dit partnerschap met MultiBank Group is gebaseerd op gedeelde waarden van kracht, respect en discipline. Samen creëren we echte kansen voor atleten en fans in een gereguleerde digitale omgeving.” De joint venture wil niet alleen sportprojecten financieren, maar ook fans laten deelnemen aan getokeniseerde eigendommen – bijvoorbeeld via lidmaatschapsrechten, NFT-toegang of rendement op sportinfrastructuur. I am very excited and proud to partner with @multibankgroup and @MultiBank_io in an exclusive multi-billion-dollar global venture powered by $MBG Token. Together, we’re building the first regulated Sporting Real-World Assets (RWA) ecosystem, by tokenising 30+ world-class… pic.twitter.com/oWuvxCw9tG — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 24, 2025 Sport en blockchain groeien naar elkaar toe Steeds meer sportorganisaties zoeken naar manieren om fans directer te betrekken en nieuwe inkomsten te vinden. Fan-tokens, digitale verzamelobjecten en lidmaatschappen op de blockchain zijn inmiddels vaste onderdelen van dat landschap. Ook topsporters gebruiken hun naam om digitale projecten te starten of om investeerders aan te trekken. MultiBank kiest voor een andere aanpak. Het bedrijf wil tastbare sportprojecten koppelen aan digitale eigendomsrechten en dat volledig binnen een gereguleerd systeem doen. Zo probeert het afstand te nemen van de losse, speculatieve markt die tot nu toe het sport-crypto-domein domineerde. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MultiBank Group en Khabib Nurmagomedov bouwen gereguleerd ecosysteem voor sporttokenisatie is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.2025/10/28
