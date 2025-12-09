MultiBank Group gaat een opvallend nieuw avontuur aan met voormalig UFC-kampioen Khabib Nurmagomedov. De financiële instelling en de ongeslagen vechter lanceren een gezamenlijke onderneming die de sportwereld moet verbinden met blockchaintechnologie. Het doel: het eerste gereguleerde ecosysteem voor getokeniseerde sportactiva bouwen. De samenwerking krijgt vorm in MultiBank Khabib LLC, dat opereert vanuit Dubai. Volgens de partijen wordt het een meerjarige joint venture met een waarde van meerdere miljarden dollars. MultiBank krijgt exclusieve rechten om sportprojecten onder de naam van Khabib te ontwikkelen, waaronder dertig nieuwe sportscholen, het Gameplan-platform en de Eagle FC-organisatie. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Blockchain als motor achter sportfinanciering De nieuwe onderneming draait op de digitale infrastructuur van MultiBank en gebruikt de MBG-token als drijvende kracht. Daarmee kunnen sportprojecten, sponsors en fans via blockchain deelnemen aan een gereguleerde markt voor sportactiva. Volgens MultiBank-oprichter Naser Taher is dat een logische volgende stap. Vanuit de VAE bouwen we aan een nieuw model voor de sportindustrie via gereguleerde tokenisatie. Met Khabib Nurmagomedov verenigen we financiën en sport in één transparant ecosysteem, ondersteund door technologie en vertrouwen.” De samenwerking sluit aan bij de ambities van de VAE om een wereldcentrum te worden voor digitale activa en sportinnovatie. Discipline built Khabib’s legacy, now it powers $MBG Token. Get a chance to win an exclusive dinner with Khabib, signed gloves, and limited memorabilia when you buy $MBG. Join the $MBG Khabib contest Learn More : https://t.co/T7MXD7OVSS#MultiBankGroup #MBG… pic.twitter.com/nDf2wC4Owu — MultiBank.io (@multibank_io) October 26, 2025 Khabib: “Sterkte, respect en discipline” Nurmagomedov benadrukte dat de samenwerking verder gaat dan commerciële belangen. Dit partnerschap met MultiBank Group is gebaseerd op gedeelde waarden van kracht, respect en discipline. Samen creëren we echte kansen voor atleten en fans in een gereguleerde digitale omgeving.” De joint venture wil niet alleen sportprojecten financieren, maar ook fans laten deelnemen aan getokeniseerde eigendommen – bijvoorbeeld via lidmaatschapsrechten, NFT-toegang of rendement op sportinfrastructuur. I am very excited and proud to partner with @multibankgroup and @MultiBank_io in an exclusive multi-billion-dollar global venture powered by $MBG Token. Together, we’re building the first regulated Sporting Real-World Assets (RWA) ecosystem, by tokenising 30+ world-class… pic.twitter.com/oWuvxCw9tG — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) October 24, 2025 Sport en blockchain groeien naar elkaar toe Steeds meer sportorganisaties zoeken naar manieren om fans directer te betrekken en nieuwe inkomsten te vinden. Fan-tokens, digitale verzamelobjecten en lidmaatschappen op de blockchain zijn inmiddels vaste onderdelen van dat landschap. Ook topsporters gebruiken hun naam om digitale projecten te starten of om investeerders aan te trekken. MultiBank kiest voor een andere aanpak. Het bedrijf wil tastbare sportprojecten koppelen aan digitale eigendomsrechten en dat volledig binnen een gereguleerd systeem doen. Zo probeert het afstand te nemen van de losse, speculatieve markt die tot nu toe het sport-crypto-domein domineerde. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht MultiBank Group en Khabib Nurmagomedov bouwen gereguleerd ecosysteem voor sporttokenisatie is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

PANews reported on October 19th that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as ZRO, XPL, and MBG will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: LayerZero (ZRO) will unlock approximately 25.71 million tokens at 7:00 PM Beijing time on October 20th, representing 7.86% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $44.2 million. Plasma (XPL) will unlock approximately 88.89 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 25th, accounting for 4.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$36.9 million. MBG (MBG) will unlock approximately 15.84 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 22, accounting for 11.97% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.1 million. Scroll (SCR) will unlock approximately 82.5 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 22, accounting for 43.42% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$14.4 million. SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 15.21 million tokens at 4:30 PM Beijing time on October 23rd, accounting for 4.52% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.8 million. KAITO (KAITO) will unlock approximately 8.35 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on October 20th, accounting for 3.06% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$8.7 million. Humanity (H) will unlock approximately 62.5 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on October 25th, accounting for 3.01% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$7.3 million. Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on October 25, accounting for 2.23% of the current circulation supply and worth approximately US$6.2 million.

PANews reported on September 21st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as PARTI, NIL, and MBG will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Particle Network (PARTI) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 78.44% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $34 million. Nillion (NIL) will unlock approximately 65.12 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 24th, accounting for 33.37% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$21.4 million. MBG By Multibank Group (MBG) will unlock approximately 15.84 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 22, representing 13.60% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.7 million. SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 22, representing 6.30% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.9 million. Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 134 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 26, representing 6.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $11.4 million. Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 2.28% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.6 million. AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 5.67% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.1 million. SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 15.21 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on September 23, accounting for 4.74% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.3 million.

