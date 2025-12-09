Are TRUMP, MELANIA memecoins heading towards zero?

The bullish expectation for Q4 2025 has turned out to be a bloodbath, and memecoins are among the biggest casualties. In particular, tokens like Official Trump [TRUMP] and Melania [MELANIA] have extended their 2025 losses. In the past 30 days, MELANIA was down 39% while TRUMP declined by 32%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, they had dropped by 96% (to $0.11) and 78% (to $5.70), respectively. And they could drop lower if the market weakens into early 2026. Source: TRUMP vs. MELANIA performance (TradingView) Memecoin lull impact on MELANIA, TRUMP Following the Q4 market contraction and a subsequent Bitcoin pullback of over 30%, the memecoin frenzy fizzled out. In fact, on a YTD basis across all segments, memecoins have been one of the major underperformers this year. Market attention shifted to privacy coins, triggering an explosive rally across Zcash [ZEC] and other related assets. In fact, the privacy sector is the only segment to have made a profit (192%) this year, leaving memecoins mania dry. Source: Artemis Overall, the memecoin sector experienced an average 58% loss in 2025. This meant that MELANIA and TRUMP losses were above average, underscoring that the holders were severely burnt in the market rout. Interest in TRUMP drops by 78% The lost momentum in TRUMP and MELANIA was further supported by speculative interest across the Futures market. According to Velo data, the total Open Interest (OI) shrank from over $550 million in early 2025 to $120 million in December. That was a 78% drop in market interest, suggesting that attention had shifted elsewhere or traders had exited the market. Source: Velo For MELANIA, the speculative interest collapsed by 90%. If the broader market contracts further from its current levels, memecoins could bleed out more, and TRUMP and MELANIA could go lower. Surprisingly, TRUMP still had…