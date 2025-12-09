The post TRUMP Memecoin Losses May Deepen Amid 2025 Market Challenges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Memecoins like TRUMP and MELANIA have faced significant declines in 2025, with MELANIA dropping 96% year-to-date to $0.11 and TRUMP falling 78% to $5.70 amid a broader market contraction and shift to privacy coins. Memecoin sector average loss of 58% in 2025, outperforming only slightly better than overall underperformers. Speculative interest in TRUMP and MELANIA futures markets dropped by 78% and 90%, respectively, signaling reduced trader engagement. TRUMP maintains over 600,000 holders despite losses, indicating some long-term conviction; privacy coins like Zcash rallied 192% this year. Discover why memecoins TRUMP and MELANIA plummeted 78-96% in 2025 amid market shifts. Explore impacts, open interest drops, and holder resilience. Stay informed on crypto trends today. What Happened to Memecoins Like TRUMP and MELANIA in 2025? Memecoins TRUMP and MELANIA have endured substantial losses throughout 2025, driven by a Q4 market downturn and waning investor enthusiasm. Year-to-date, MELANIA has declined 96% to $0.11, while TRUMP has dropped 78% to $5.70, reflecting broader sector struggles. This performance underscores the volatility of memecoins in a year marked by shifting market preferences toward more utility-focused assets. The initial bullish outlook for the fourth quarter evaporated as Bitcoin experienced a pullback exceeding 30%, dampening the memecoin frenzy that had characterized earlier periods. Tokens tied to high-profile figures, such as Official Trump [TRUMP] and Melania [MELANIA], were particularly hard-hit, with 30-day declines of 32% and 39%, respectively. Source: TRUMP vs. MELANIA performance (TradingView) Analysts note that memecoins, often fueled by social media hype rather than fundamental value, are especially vulnerable during corrections. Data from market trackers shows the sector’s weighted average performance lagging behind others, highlighting the risks for investors in these speculative assets. How Has the Broader Memecoin Market Fared in 2025? The memecoin sector as a whole recorded an average loss of 58% in 2025, positioning…

The post Countries Where the Most Controversial, Biggest Dump-Eating Altcoins Were Launched Have Been Identified – Here’s the Much-Discussed List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency research platform Bubblemaps has analyzed the location information of 38 altcoin projects, which have previously been in the news for their dense wallet clustering, transparency debates, and sharp price crashes, now visible on X (Twitter). The results clearly show where a significant portion of these controversial altcoins originated. According to the data, over 50% of the 38 projects examined appear to be located in the United States. Europe follows, followed by India and other regions. In addition to the geographic distribution, price performance is also striking: the lowest decline among tokens is -78%, while the majority of the remaining tokens have collapsed between -97% and -100%. For example, projects like MELANIA, CR7 Fake, FRIES, and ZEUS have lost almost all of their value. Here are the origins and price change information of the controversial altcoins: MTGA — USA — –100% RONNIE — USA — –100% FRENCH — USA — –100% DEGE — USA — –100% KING — USA — –100% MUVA — USA — –100% JASON — USA — –100% DAVIDO — USA — –100% JENNER — USA — –100% WOLF — USA — –99% GANG — USA — –99% FRIES — USA — –99% RYAN — USA — –99% DJT — USA — –90% ZEUS — USA — –97% HAWK — USA — –96% FM — US/Europe — –87% LIBRA — US — –86% BALL — USA — –82% LJEFFY — USA — –78% LILPUMP — Europe — –100% GINNAN — Europe — –99% PUNDLE — Europe — –99% 3AC — Europe — –99% MORI — Europe — –92% SFM — Europe — –87% GANG — India — –99% DON — India — –97% ZACK — Mexico — –100% FLOCKA — Canada — –100% USDM — Australia — –99% CR7 Fake — UAE — –99% YEPE — Thailand…

The post Trump Wants DOJ To Probe Epstein’s Ties To Bill Clinton, Larry Summers And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Attorney General Pam Bondi said she’s appointed a prosecutor to handle President Donald Trump’s request to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship to Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman and others—as Trump alleges the “Epstein hoax” involved “Democrats, not Republicans.” President Donald Trump listens as first lady Melania Trump speaks at a signing ceremony for the “Fostering the Future” executive order in the East Room of the White House on November 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump said Friday on Truth Social he would ask the Justice Department and FBI to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with the three men, JPMorgan Chase “and many other people and institutions to determine what was going on with them,” despite repeatedly downplaying the ongoing interest in Epstein as a “hoax.” Bondi retweeted Trump’s post and said she’s appointed U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, to “take the lead” on the matter, vowing the agency “will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people.” The statement comes days after House Democrats released a new trove of emails from Epstein in which he frequently discussed Trump. The president has repeatedly dismissed the latest revelations linking him to Epstein—and the continued interest in him, generally—refusing for days to answer reporters’ questions about the emails, in which Epstein alleged Trump spent “hours” with victim Virginia Giuffre and “knew about the girls.” Trump repeated his claims Friday that Democrats released the emails to distract from the government shutdown and said Epstein “was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!” Tangent The probe is Trump’s latest example of the Trump administration targeting his political enemies. At least four high-profile Democrats have…

