COTI and MyEtherWallet Partner to Bring Fast On-Chain Privacy

COTI, a well-known blockchain payment entity, has officially collaborated with MyEtherWallet (MEW), a free, non-custodial, and open-source wallet. The partnership intends to enhance privacy to facilitate consumers utilizing MyEtherWallet and its multi-chain wallet, Enkrypt. As mentioned in COTI's official announcement, the main purpose of this joint effort is to integrate cutting-edge on-chain privacy attributes to improve confidential transfers for numerous consumers. Hence, the collaboration is anticipated to enhance consumer trust, lead to cutting-edge decentralized wallet initiatives, and security frameworks. Did you know? COTI and MyEtherWallet are partnered to offer privacy features to @myetherwallet and @enkrypt users. The collaboration aims to set a new standard for secure, confidential transactions in Web3. MEW currently has 3 million active users and the company's multi-chain… pic.twitter.com/oVgoKj4OYD — COTI Foundation (@COTInetwork) November 23, 2025 COTI-MEW Partnership Establishes Unique Milestones to Innovate Web3 Privacy The partnership with COTI endeavors to integrate the privacy layer in MyEtherWallet (MEW) and the multi-chain Enkrypt wallet. Particularly, this technology provides a lightweight and ultra-fast encryption to enable confidential transfers on-chain without any compromise on performance. Additionally, with the 3M active consumers of MEW and the 200,000 users of Enkrypt, the partnership is amtoco[ated to have a significant impact. Apart from that, with the Mainnet launch of COTI, which took place earlier in 2025, MEW has become the earliest major crypto wallet to completely incorporate the technology. As Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the CEO of COTI, pointed out, the partnership underscores a landmark development in the advancement of consumer-led financial privacy. The executive also stressed that the collaboration will strengthen consumers while bolstering blockchain transparency. Simultaneously, as a notable wallet that prioritizes data protection, MyEtherWallet continues to maintain non-custodial approach. Standing among the most trusted and earliest Ethereum wallets, it has established a reputation for user-focused design and reliability. The upcoming privacy improvements…