MINE COIN to Mauritian Rupee Conversion Table
MIH to MUR Conversion Table
- 1 MIH8.83 MUR
- 2 MIH17.65 MUR
- 3 MIH26.48 MUR
- 4 MIH35.31 MUR
- 5 MIH44.13 MUR
- 6 MIH52.96 MUR
- 7 MIH61.79 MUR
- 8 MIH70.61 MUR
- 9 MIH79.44 MUR
- 10 MIH88.27 MUR
- 50 MIH441.34 MUR
- 100 MIH882.67 MUR
- 1,000 MIH8,826.74 MUR
- 5,000 MIH44,133.71 MUR
- 10,000 MIH88,267.43 MUR
The table above displays real-time MINE COIN to Mauritian Rupee (MIH to MUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MIH to 10,000 MIH. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MIH amounts using the latest MUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MIH to MUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MUR to MIH Conversion Table
- 1 MUR0.1132 MIH
- 2 MUR0.2265 MIH
- 3 MUR0.3398 MIH
- 4 MUR0.4531 MIH
- 5 MUR0.5664 MIH
- 6 MUR0.6797 MIH
- 7 MUR0.7930 MIH
- 8 MUR0.9063 MIH
- 9 MUR1.0196 MIH
- 10 MUR1.132 MIH
- 50 MUR5.664 MIH
- 100 MUR11.32 MIH
- 1,000 MUR113.2 MIH
- 5,000 MUR566.4 MIH
- 10,000 MUR1,132 MIH
The table above shows real-time Mauritian Rupee to MINE COIN (MUR to MIH) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MUR to 10,000 MUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much MINE COIN you can get at current rates based on commonly used MUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
MINE COIN (MIH) is currently trading at Rs 8.83 MUR , reflecting a -0.77% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Rs-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Rs-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated MINE COIN Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.77%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The MIH to MUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track MINE COIN's fluctuations against MUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current MINE COIN price.
MIH to MUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MIH = 8.83 MUR | 1 MUR = 0.1132 MIH
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MIH to MUR is 8.83 MUR.
Buying 5 MIH will cost 44.13 MUR and 10 MIH is valued at 88.27 MUR.
1 MUR can be traded for 0.1132 MIH.
50 MUR can be converted to 5.664 MIH, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MIH to MUR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.77%, reaching a high of -- MUR and a low of -- MUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 MIH was -- MUR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MIH has changed by -- MUR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About MINE COIN (MIH)
Now that you have calculated the price of MINE COIN (MIH), you can learn more about MINE COIN directly at MEXC. Learn about MIH past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy MINE COIN, trading pairs, and more.
MIH to MUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, MINE COIN (MIH) has fluctuated between -- MUR and -- MUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 8.77617264422211 MUR to a high of 9.162342629614807 MUR. You can view detailed MIH to MUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 12.87
|Rs 13.33
|Low
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 6.43
|Rs 6.43
|Average
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 8.73
|Rs 10.11
|Volatility
|+3.00%
|+4.35%
|+51.69%
|+62.19%
|Change
|-0.56%
|-0.51%
|-30.01%
|-17.09%
MINE COIN Price Forecast in MUR for 2026 and 2030
MINE COIN’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MIH to MUR forecasts for the coming years:
MIH Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, MINE COIN could reach approximately Rs9.27 MUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MIH Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MIH may rise to around Rs11.27 MUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our MINE COIN Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MIH Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MIH/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MIH Spot trading pairs, covering markets where MINE COIN is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MIH at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore MIH Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of MINE COIN futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy MINE COIN
Looking to add MINE COIN to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy MINE COIN › or Get started now ›
MIH and MUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
MINE COIN (MIH) vs USD: Market Comparison
MINE COIN Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.192
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MIH, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MUR, the USD price of MIH remains the primary market benchmark.
[MIH Price] [MIH to USD]
Mauritian Rupee (MUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MUR/USD): 0.02176281689544973
- 7-Day Change: +0.39%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.39%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of MIH.
- A weaker MUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MIH securely with MUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MIH to MUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between MINE COIN (MIH) and Mauritian Rupee (MUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MIH, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MIH to MUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MUR's strength. When MUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MIH, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like MINE COIN, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MIH may rise, impacting its conversion to MUR.
Convert MIH to MUR Instantly
Use our real-time MIH to MUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MIH to MUR?
Enter the Amount of MIH
Start by entering how much MIH you want to convert into MUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MIH to MUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MIH to MUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MIH and MUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MIH to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MIH with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MIH to MUR exchange rate calculated?
The MIH to MUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MIH (often in USD or USDT), converted to MUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MIH to MUR rate change so frequently?
MIH to MUR rate changes so frequently because both MINE COIN and Mauritian Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MIH to MUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MIH to MUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MIH to MUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MIH to MUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MIH to MUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MIH against MUR over time?
You can understand the MIH against MUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MIH to MUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MUR, impacting the conversion rate even if MIH stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MIH to MUR exchange rate?
MINE COIN halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MIH to MUR rate.
Can I compare the MIH to MUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MIH to MUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MIH to MUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the MINE COIN price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MIH to MUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MIH to MUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences MINE COIN and the Mauritian Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both MINE COIN and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MIH to MUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MUR into MIH of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MIH to MUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MIH prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MIH to MUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MIH to MUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MIH to MUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
