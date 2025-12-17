The post OpenAI’s GPT-5.1 Pro Initiates New Rollout for Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: OpenAI officially announces GPT-5.1 Pro for Pro and Business users with improved capabilities. Deployment began November 12, 2025, with focus on complex task performance. No direct impact on crypto assets observed; centralized AI rollout only. OpenAI officially announced the rollout of GPT-5.1 Pro on November 12, 2025, to Pro users worldwide, enhancing capabilities in complex tasks and business applications. The release sparked interest among AI enthusiasts, yet showed no direct impact on cryptocurrency markets, underscoring OpenAI’s centralized focus. OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.1 Pro with Advanced Functionalities The release of GPT-5.1 Pro by OpenAI marks another advancement in AI technology, aimed at enhancing performance for complex tasks. Key figures include CEO Sam Altman and CTO Mira Murati focusing on the model’s capabilities. Public details were shared in OpenAI forums, confirming its availability to Pro users. Improvements highlight a focus on context window increases and technical advancements. You can view related details at Announcing GPT-5.1 API Release. No official funding or grant details are linked to this launch, but general interest in AI investment often rises with such developments. Community reception is positive among AI developers, with emphasis on efficiency gains. Crypto market remains unaffected, lacking any on-chain asset linkage to this release. Prominent analysts remain silent on its implications for the broader market. Historical Impact of AI on Cryptocurrency Markets Did you know? Previous OpenAI upgrades catalyzed AI hype cycles in cryptocurrency, driving speculative rallies in AI tokens. However, the GPT-5.1 release shows no such market response or blockchain engagement. According to CoinMarketCap, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance’s FET token is trading at $0.32 with a market cap of 0.75 billion. The 24-hour trading volume increased by 36.17%, reflecting a growth pattern observed in diverse market conditions. Artificial Superintelligence Alliance(FET), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:19 UTC on November 20, 2025.…

