Minutes Networ to British Pound Sterling Conversion Table
MNTX to GBP Conversion Table
- 1 MNTX0.09 GBP
- 2 MNTX0.18 GBP
- 3 MNTX0.27 GBP
- 4 MNTX0.36 GBP
- 5 MNTX0.45 GBP
- 6 MNTX0.54 GBP
- 7 MNTX0.63 GBP
- 8 MNTX0.72 GBP
- 9 MNTX0.81 GBP
- 10 MNTX0.90 GBP
- 50 MNTX4.51 GBP
- 100 MNTX9.02 GBP
- 1,000 MNTX90.23 GBP
- 5,000 MNTX451.14 GBP
- 10,000 MNTX902.28 GBP
The table above displays real-time Minutes Networ to British Pound Sterling (MNTX to GBP) conversions across a range of values, from 1 MNTX to 10,000 MNTX. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked MNTX amounts using the latest GBP market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom MNTX to GBP amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GBP to MNTX Conversion Table
- 1 GBP11.083 MNTX
- 2 GBP22.16 MNTX
- 3 GBP33.24 MNTX
- 4 GBP44.33 MNTX
- 5 GBP55.41 MNTX
- 6 GBP66.49 MNTX
- 7 GBP77.58 MNTX
- 8 GBP88.66 MNTX
- 9 GBP99.74 MNTX
- 10 GBP110.8 MNTX
- 50 GBP554.1 MNTX
- 100 GBP1,108 MNTX
- 1,000 GBP11,083 MNTX
- 5,000 GBP55,415 MNTX
- 10,000 GBP110,830 MNTX
The table above shows real-time British Pound Sterling to Minutes Networ (GBP to MNTX) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GBP to 10,000 GBP. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Minutes Networ you can get at current rates based on commonly used GBP amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Minutes Networ (MNTX) is currently trading at £ 0.09 GBP , reflecting a 5.44% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at £88.09K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of £7.01M GBP. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Minutes Networ Price page.
58.40M GBP
Circulation Supply
88.09K
24-Hour Trading Volume
7.01M GBP
Market Cap
5.44%
Price Change (1D)
£ 0.16
24H High
£ 0.1072
24H Low
The MNTX to GBP trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Minutes Networ's fluctuations against GBP. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Minutes Networ price.
MNTX to GBP Conversion Summary
As of | 1 MNTX = 0.09 GBP | 1 GBP = 11.083 MNTX
Today, the exchange rate for 1 MNTX to GBP is 0.09 GBP.
Buying 5 MNTX will cost 0.45 GBP and 10 MNTX is valued at 0.90 GBP.
1 GBP can be traded for 11.083 MNTX.
50 GBP can be converted to 554.1 MNTX, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 MNTX to GBP has changed by +13.63% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 5.44%, reaching a high of 0.12030436651968283 GBP and a low of 0.0806039255681875 GBP.
One month ago, the value of 1 MNTX was 0.11135672925978143 GBP, which represents a -18.98% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, MNTX has changed by -0.14180877203507614 GBP, resulting in a -61.12% change in its value.
All About Minutes Networ (MNTX)
Now that you have calculated the price of Minutes Networ (MNTX), you can learn more about Minutes Networ directly at MEXC. Learn about MNTX past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Minutes Networ, trading pairs, and more.
MNTX to GBP Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Minutes Networ (MNTX) has fluctuated between 0.0806039255681875 GBP and 0.12030436651968283 GBP, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.07293452220255772 GBP to a high of 0.12030436651968283 GBP. You can view detailed MNTX to GBP price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|£ 0.12
|£ 0.12
|£ 0.12
|£ 0.27
|Low
|£ 0.07
|£ 0.06
|£ 0.06
|£ 0.06
|Average
|£ 0.09
|£ 0.08
|£ 0.08
|£ 0.12
|Volatility
|+38.32%
|+59.66%
|+65.09%
|+89.95%
|Change
|-12.91%
|+13.64%
|-18.97%
|-64.00%
Minutes Networ Price Forecast in GBP for 2026 and 2030
Minutes Networ’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential MNTX to GBP forecasts for the coming years:
MNTX Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Minutes Networ could reach approximately £0.09 GBP, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
MNTX Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, MNTX may rise to around £0.12 GBP, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Minutes Networ Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
MNTX Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
MNTX/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of MNTX Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Minutes Networ is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell MNTX at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore MNTX Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Minutes Networ futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Minutes Networ
Looking to add Minutes Networ to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Minutes Networ › or Get started now ›
MNTX and GBP in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Minutes Networ (MNTX) vs USD: Market Comparison
Minutes Networ Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.12
- 7-Day Change: +13.63%
- 30-Day Trend: -18.98%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including MNTX, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GBP, the USD price of MNTX remains the primary market benchmark.
British Pound Sterling (GBP) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GBP/USD): 1.3298137595829704
- 7-Day Change: +0.92%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.92%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GBP means you will pay less to get the same amount of MNTX.
- A weaker GBP means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy MNTX securely with GBP on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the MNTX to GBP Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Minutes Networ (MNTX) and British Pound Sterling (GBP) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in MNTX, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the MNTX to GBP rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GBP-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GBP Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GBP's strength. When GBP weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like MNTX, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Minutes Networ, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for MNTX may rise, impacting its conversion to GBP.
Convert MNTX to GBP Instantly
Use our real-time MNTX to GBP converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert MNTX to GBP?
Enter the Amount of MNTX
Start by entering how much MNTX you want to convert into GBP using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live MNTX to GBP Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date MNTX to GBP exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about MNTX and GBP.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add MNTX to your portfolio? Learn how to buy MNTX with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the MNTX to GBP exchange rate calculated?
The MNTX to GBP exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of MNTX (often in USD or USDT), converted to GBP using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the MNTX to GBP rate change so frequently?
MNTX to GBP rate changes so frequently because both Minutes Networ and British Pound Sterling are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed MNTX to GBP rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the MNTX to GBP rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the MNTX to GBP rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert MNTX to GBP or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my MNTX to GBP conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of MNTX against GBP over time?
You can understand the MNTX against GBP price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the MNTX to GBP rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GBP, impacting the conversion rate even if MNTX stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the MNTX to GBP exchange rate?
Minutes Networ halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the MNTX to GBP rate.
Can I compare the MNTX to GBP rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the MNTX to GBP rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the MNTX to GBP rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Minutes Networ price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the MNTX to GBP conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GBP markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target MNTX to GBP price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Minutes Networ and the British Pound Sterling?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Minutes Networ and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting MNTX to GBP and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GBP into MNTX of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is MNTX to GBP a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor MNTX prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, MNTX to GBP can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the MNTX to GBP rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GBP against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive MNTX to GBP rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Minutes Networ News and Market Updates
The post Unity Nodes Transforms the $2 Trillion Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For decades, the global telecommunications sector has suffered from centralized systems, expensive to maintain, vulnerable to fraud, and not inclined towards innovation. Telephone companies lose billions of dollars every year due to inefficiencies and scams, forced to manage manual checks and intermediaries that slow down every process. In this scenario, the birth of Unity Nodes represents a groundbreaking shift, bringing the telecom infrastructure onto blockchain and ushering in a new era of decentralized verification and transparency. Unity Nodes: the new frontier of decentralized On-Chain verification Unity Nodes is born from the collaboration between Minutes Network Token X (MNTx) and World Mobile Treasury Services Ltd (WMTx). The objective is clear: to replace traditional oversight with a real-time auditing system, based on cryptographically verifiable and immutable data. Thanks to this architecture, the verification of network performance occurs directly on-chain, eliminating the need for costly intermediaries and drastically reducing the risk of fraud. A key element of this revolution is the integration of the Polkadot DOT token as the first asset partner in Unity’s on-chain telecom economy. Unity node operators receive rewards directly in DOT, creating an ecosystem where active participation is rewarded in a transparent and sustainable manner. Smartphones as validator nodes: the network becomes democratic Unity Nodes transforms every smartphone into an active validator node. Regular network activities — such as test calls, routing pings, and fault detection — become verifiable proofs of work recorded on the blockchain. Instead of paying security companies or centralized verifiers, now the network operators themselves receive compensation, directly from carrier fees and not from inflationary token emissions. This model rewards real users who contribute to the maintenance and integrity of the network, making participation in the network not only useful but also economically advantageous. On-Chain Verification: transparency and security in real-time Verification Process and Rewards…2025/10/28
The country’s Ministry of Finance owns a vehicle called OJSC Virtual Asset Issuer, and through it Kyrgyzstan has released USDKG, […] The post Kyrgyzstan Quietly Tests a New Financial Model With Gold-Backed Digital Currency appeared first on Coindoo.2025/12/10
Dogecoin (DOGE) is, in another consecutive week, settling into a familiar pattern: holding firm at a crucial support zone while market participants weigh technical signals, shifting adoption trends, and the ever-present influence of its community. Related Reading: New Bitcoin Crash Incoming? Twenty One Capital Moves 43,500 BTC Amid Major Losses As the token trades around $0.14, its price behavior reflects a broader phase of consolidation, characterized by tighter volatility and increasing on-chain engagement. With new real-world use cases emerging and traders watching for a breakout, DOGE’s long-term trajectory is becoming a point of renewed discussion. DOGE's price trends to the downside on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSD on Tradingview Network Activity Strengthens as Dogecoin Price Holds Key Support Despite muted market reaction to Dogecoin’s 12th anniversary, activity on the network continues to rise. Daily active addresses reached over 67,000 earlier in December, marking the second-highest level in three months. This increase comes as DOGE repeatedly defended the $0.14 support, forming a tight compression range between $0.1406 and $0.1450. Short-term charts indicate multiple rebounds from the $0.14 level, accompanied by decreasing sell volume, an early sign of accumulation. Analysts identify $0.16 as the threshold that would shift DOGE from range-bound movement into a potential trend continuation. Failure to hold support, however, could expose deeper downside toward $0.081, an area highlighted by realized on-chain distribution clusters. Adoption Expands Beyond Market Narratives Recent developments show Dogecoin slowly expanding beyond its memecoin label. In Argentina, certain taxes can now be paid using DOGE, while Alternative Airlines has begun accepting the token for ticket purchases. These integrations, although still modest, indicate real-world traction that supports a longer-term use case narrative. Broader sentiment, however, remains closely tied to macroeconomic conditions. Analysts note that liquidity trends, regulatory developments, and institutional risk appetite continue to shape DOGE’s outlook. The launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in November drew little initial inflow, signaling that large investors remain cautious despite the token’s growing visibility. Long-Term Structure Points to Potential Upside From a structural standpoint, Dogecoin continues to follow a multi-year pattern that some analysts view as constructive. Long-term charts show price action moving within a large triangle formation dating back to 2021, with a cup-and-handle structure still intact on higher timeframes. Weekly RSI levels near 50 resemble conditions seen before DOGE’s 2021 rally, while MACD indicators approach bullish crossovers on both weekly and monthly charts. Forecasts place Dogecoin’s path toward $1 as a possibility later in the decade, with projections suggesting a climb toward that level by 2030. In the near term, the $0.145–$0.16 zone remains the defining barrier that could determine whether DOGE transitions into a stronger upward phase or remains confined to its current band. Related Reading: Bitcoin Speculation Muted: Glassnode Analyst Calls Perps A ‘Ghost Town’ As Dogecoin stabilizes above key support and real-world adoption increases, traders are closely watching for the next catalyst, whether it be network expansion, macroeconomic shifts, or renewed community-driven momentum. Cover image from ChatGPT, DOGEUSD chart from Tradingview2025/12/10
The post GBP/USD extends mean reversion as investors brace for Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD eased back toward the midrange on Tuesday, shedding around one-fifth of one percent after facing an intraday technical rejection from the 1.3350 level. Price action has slumped back into the 1.3300 handle and is holding just north of the long-term 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3250 as markets hunker down for the last Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision of 2025. Fed on deck, rate cut expected but tone matters Investors are mainly focused on the Fed’s interest rate decision scheduled for December 10, which is widely anticipated to result in a third consecutive quarter-point reduction. Fed funds futures currently suggest about an 87% probability of a cut, a significant increase from a month earlier. Market participants believe that the outcome of this rate decision, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s messaging in one of his final press conferences before the rate decision, could influence market sentiment for the rest of December. This is especially true as markets grapple with persistent inflation, delayed economic data, and the ongoing transition toward new Fed leadership in 2026. Beyond this immediate decision, analysts note that markets are already eyeing the next phase of Fed leadership and potential shifts in communication strategies amidst a year marked by unpredictable expectations. With the Fed’s dual mandate still under pressure from uneven inflation and slowing labor markets, investors are keenly observing whether policymakers can keep an accommodative approach in 2026 or if economic conditions will necessitate a more cautious stance. BoE lurks around the corner This week, UK economic data releases are quite subdued, but the Pound Sterling will prepare for a busy schedule next week, leading up to a possible interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE’s policy positions are generally more diverse than the often cautious statements from the…2025/12/10
Why Buy Minutes Networ with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Minutes Networ.
Join millions of users and buy Minutes Networ with MEXC today.
