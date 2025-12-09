“Cold” cloud storage isn’t cheap at scale. Parking 10 PB in AWS/GCP/Azure with just 2.5% monthly access still lands you in the $3–8M range over 10 years and $6–30M over 20 years, once you include storage, retrieval, and egress. A tape-backed object store sized for the same 10 PB (using realistic server/library/media/ops costs) plus a $500k one-time egress hit comes out around $2.3M over 10 years and $4.1M over 20 years—roughly $1–10M cheaper than staying in cloud cold tiers, depending on which tier you’re in. Cloud cold tiers = perpetual rent + metered reads. Tape = CapEx + stable OpEx, no per-GB retrieval tax. Over long horizons, the tape TCO curve flattens; the cloud curve doesn’t. Repatriation starts to make sense when you have: (a) ≥5–10 PB, (b) 10+ year retention, (c) low-but-steady access, and (d) real requirements for sovereignty, governance, and preservation. The punchline: keep fast-changing workloads in the cloud; move decade-scale archives to a preservation tier you own. Otherwise you’re renting your institutional memory indefinitely.

PANews reported on December 10th that Octra Labs, the organization behind the privacy-focused blockchain project Octra, will hold a public token sale on the Sonar by Echo platform on December 18th. Octra stated on Tuesday that the week-long sale plans to sell 10% of the OCT token supply at a fully diluted value (FDV) of $200 million, aiming to raise $20 million. The sale will be a fixed-price, commitment-based event, where any number of participants can deposit funds and receive tokens proportionally, a design intended to maximize decentralization. Octra stated that if demand is high, the sale share may increase, unsold tokens will be burned, and all sold tokens will be unlocked and distributed shortly after the sale ends. Octra stated that early investors hold 18% of the OCT token supply, Octra Labs holds 15%, and 67% is allocated to the community, including early users, validators, funded entities, Echo participants, and ICO buyers. No single investor holds more than 3% of the tokens. Octra co-founder Alex revealed that the $200 million valuation is double Octra's previous valuation in its Echo funding round. Earlier this year, Octra raised $4 million on Echo and also secured $4 million in Pre-Seed funding from investors including Big Brain Holdings, Finality Capital Partners, Karatage, and Presto Labs.

The post Unity Nodes Transforms the $2 Trillion Sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For decades, the global telecommunications sector has suffered from centralized systems, expensive to maintain, vulnerable to fraud, and not inclined towards innovation. Telephone companies lose billions of dollars every year due to inefficiencies and scams, forced to manage manual checks and intermediaries that slow down every process. In this scenario, the birth of Unity Nodes represents a groundbreaking shift, bringing the telecom infrastructure onto blockchain and ushering in a new era of decentralized verification and transparency. Unity Nodes: the new frontier of decentralized On-Chain verification Unity Nodes is born from the collaboration between Minutes Network Token X (MNTx) and World Mobile Treasury Services Ltd (WMTx). The objective is clear: to replace traditional oversight with a real-time auditing system, based on cryptographically verifiable and immutable data. Thanks to this architecture, the verification of network performance occurs directly on-chain, eliminating the need for costly intermediaries and drastically reducing the risk of fraud. A key element of this revolution is the integration of the Polkadot DOT token as the first asset partner in Unity’s on-chain telecom economy. Unity node operators receive rewards directly in DOT, creating an ecosystem where active participation is rewarded in a transparent and sustainable manner. Smartphones as validator nodes: the network becomes democratic Unity Nodes transforms every smartphone into an active validator node. Regular network activities — such as test calls, routing pings, and fault detection — become verifiable proofs of work recorded on the blockchain. Instead of paying security companies or centralized verifiers, now the network operators themselves receive compensation, directly from carrier fees and not from inflationary token emissions. This model rewards real users who contribute to the maintenance and integrity of the network, making participation in the network not only useful but also economically advantageous. On-Chain Verification: transparency and security in real-time Verification Process and Rewards…

