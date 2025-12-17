Avalanche and Toyota test a tokenized fleet

Avalanche and the Toyota Blockchain Lab have presented a prototype of the Mobility Orchestration Network (MON) to manage fleets of robotaxis directly onchain: an infrastructure aimed at making payments, ownership, and vehicle traceability programmable, verifiable, and interoperable. The project is associated with an initial funding of approximately 10.8 million dollars, marking a significant step towards operationality. In this context, it is a step towards standardizing processes, rather than just a simple technical test. According to data collected by our analysis team and available public communications, the initial funding confirmed as of September 2, 2025, is consistent with the announcements of RWA projects and mobility infrastructures launched in the 2024–2025 period. We have followed the publicly released technical specifications and noted the focus on multichain components and interchain messaging, key elements to ensure rapid settlement and auditability. Industry analysts observe that the adoption of multichain layers can significantly reduce reconciliation times, shifting processes that traditionally required days to windows of hours or minutes, depending on the implementation, as explored in our analysis on Avalanche and multichain. What is the MON: the coordination layer for robotaxi mobility with Toyota and Avalanche The Mobility Orchestration Network is a blockchain layer designed to connect different mobility actors — manufacturers, insurers, financiers, fleet operators, authorities — on shared standards. In practice, the MON proposes itself as a "connective tissue" for data, transactions, and contracts related to vehicles, orchestrating trust and services among organizations that today operate on separate databases. An interesting aspect is the ability to align rules and verifications among parties that do not trust each other a priori and often have divergent requirements, a topic we discussed in a deep dive on blockchain interoperability. How the infrastructure works: Avalanche and Toyota for interchain messaging on robotaxis The prototype leverages Avalanche's multichain and Interchain…